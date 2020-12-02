Even a return home couldn’t power Penn State to victory.

For the fifth time in as many games, the Nittany Lions, now standing at 0-5 have dropped another game this season, falling victim to the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines (5-2) by a score of 3-1.

The Wolverines drew first at the 15:50 mark of the first period on an even strength goal by Nolan Moyle, his second of the season. Noyle was assisted by both Garrett Van Whye and Jacob Truscott to give Michigan an early 1-0 advantage it would hold throughout the period.

Just under six minutes into the second period, the Wolverines doubled their lead on a power play goal by Michael Pastujov, his team-high fourth goal of the season. Brendan Brisson and Thomas Bordeleau recorded assists on the goal, their fourth and sixth assists, respectively.

Penn State made a late push with a third period goal from Evan Bell, his first of the season. Later in the period, Michigan’s Matty Beniers put the game away with an empty net goal in the game’s final minutes to bring the Wolverines’ advantage back up to two.

Unable to put more than one shot past Michigan goalie Strauss Mann, the Nittany Lions could not get over the hump for their first win of the season.

Mann lives up to expectations in net

Last season’s Big Ten Goaltender of the Year and First-Team All-Big Ten selection Strauss Mann turned in a spectacular performance for the Wolverines.

A finalist for the Big Ten Player of the Year during his sophomore year, the junior stopped nearly every Penn State shot aside from the third period goal by Bell.

Penn State peppered Mann in net all night long, with 17 shots in the second period alone. At one point, the Nittany Lions’ Kevin Wall had a point blank opportunity on a 4-on-4, but Mann held his ground as he did for most of the night.

Unable to beat Mann more than once, a Penn State victory evaded the Nittany Lions.

Autio turns in solid performance

The last time Oskar Autio started in net for Penn State he turned in arguably the worst performance of his career— he gave up six goals and made just 14 saves in a road loss to Wisconsin.

In his third start of the season, Autio performed notably better for the Nittany Lions.

He turned aside 28 Michigan shots and was notably better in the open ice against Michigan rushes.

Penn State’s defense hardly did Autio any favors in net, much as it has all season by leaving either he or fellow goalie Liam Soulière on an island against the opposition’s rush.

Still, Autio turned in his finest game of the season against a team pegged by many to win the Big Ten this year.

Struggles from special teams persist

The Nittany Lions’ penalty kill and power play units were among their biggest weaknesses through the first four games of the year.

Both trends continued for Penn State against Michigan.

Against Michigan’s power play attack, which is the Big Ten’s best at scoring, Penn State could not keep the Wolverines from converting with a one-man advantage.

Penn State’s Big Ten-worst penalty kill stopped Michigan three times while allowing the Wolverines to score a critical goal in the second period.

Meanwhile, the conference’s worst power play team failed to convert on a pair of second period opportunities after penalties on Johnny Beecher and Cam York.

After the loss to Michigan, Penn State has scored just once on 16 power plays throughout the season.