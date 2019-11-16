Nate Sucese once again etched his name into the Penn State history books Saturday night.

The veteran forward scored goal Nos. 55 and 56 to take sole possession of the all-time goal-scoring total previously set by Andrew Sturtz in 2017.

It also tied him with Minnesota State’s Marc Michaelis for the most goals among active players with 56.

With less than a quarter of the season played to this point, Sucese will have a good chance of extending the record by a significant margin.

Sucese also sits third on the all-time points list with 116. He is just two points behind 2019 graduate Chase Berger and 12 points behind David Goodwin, who took the all-time team lead in 2016.

In his previous three seasons, Sucese averaged over 0.9 points per game in 113 contests and already has 14 points through nine games this season.