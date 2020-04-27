It’s an ever-changing time for players like Cole Hults.

Their college seasons were cut short, they were forced back to their homes, and they had to decide whether or not to pursue professional ventures.

Hults decided to take advantage of his opportunity and sign an entry-level deal with the Los Angeles Kings.

The 2017 fifth-round pick knows there's mixed emotions with his decision.

“Yeah, [signing] was obviously a great feeling,” Hults said in a conference call last week. “A little sad, having to leave school, all my best buddies there but I felt like it was the right time to leave school and I couldn’t be more happy to be a part of the L.A. Kings.”

Penn State had a chance to make some noise in the Big Ten and NCAA Tournament, but that was not to be.

He got a regular season championship on his way out, but because he joined the team in 2017, he missed out on winning the big one.

“It definitely stings,” Hults said. “Coming into my freshman year, the year before that they won the Big Ten Tournament. So I mean, it was nice to get the regular season win. Ultimately you want to win those tournament championships. We weren't the only ones that were let down. So I guess that kind helps a little bit.”

“But we got to end as the regular season champions, which was nice. And at our ending meeting we were told we were going to get a ring. So I think that kind of helped a little bit. Biittersweet still, but that definitely helped.”

Hults now joins a Kings team that was in the midst of a difficult year, holding a 29-35-6 record before the season was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the pause and other cancellations, Hults’ “Welcome to the NHL” experience became a lot more difficult.

Usually at this time he would join either the NHL or AHL affiliate and play out the final few games.

With that not happening right now, video calls are used to have players meet other players, coaches and management.

“It’s great to put some names and faces together. It was eight guys new to the program,” Hults said. “So it's nice to know you're not alone and that we're going to have that big young group going in next year.”

Even though he can’t be with his new teammates, he is still finding ways to keep in touch with his old teammates through some friendly Call of Duty competition.

“I'm a big gamer actually. I play a lot of video games. Just kills a lot of time,” Hults said. “Our whole team, it's kind of a good way for us to catch up and shoot the shop online and stay in touch with each other.”

Because of the pandemic, it has become difficult for players to get to the gym and stay in shape.

But thanks to some famous friends up in Wisconsin, he still finds a way to get it done.

“Yeah, I am fortunate enough, I'm pretty close with the Suters and they got a weight room there so just me and one other buddy have been going there five days a week and I'm working out there,” Hults said. “So it's been nice to get out of the house and kind of stay busy.”

Current NHL defenseman Ryan Suter lives in Madison, Wisconsin, same as Hults.

But even with that advantage, there is something different about getting onto the ice, especially in the summer.

“The summer skates are always fun because you get that group of guys that you always skate with in the summer and they all come back,” Hults said. “And just being in the locker room and the locker room talks are always kind of fun. We got a diverse group here in Madison, and it's always fun to get together in the beginning of the summer, and that's what I'm missing the most.”

Who knows when Hults will be able to get back on the ice again, but when he does, he could be doing so for an organization with plenty of recent success.

The Kings are in a rebuild right now, but success was not too long ago, with the team winning the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014.

Hults is aware of how special the situation is.

“It's quite cool. I remember watching those Cup games way back then. It's definitely humbling,” Hults said. “I didn’t think I'd be here a couple years back. It’s just kind of crazy looking back, how it happened and how everything went down, coming from juniors, going to college and how everything worked out. So it’s definitely cool. It's just a surreal feeling.”