In the third-ever NHL preseason game held at Pegula Ice Arena, fans were once again treated to an all-time thriller.

After the Sabres and Penguins needed overtime to decide a winner at Penn State in 2017, the two sides needed to overtime to decide a winner once again.

And just like two years ago, it was forward Jack Eichel who gave Terry Pegula’s side the victory.

Eichel took the feed from near the blue line, skated toward the net uncovered and blew a wrist shot past goalie Tristan Jarry. The stunner with 8 seconds to play in overtime gave the Sabres the 5-4 win over the Penguins.

Third Period Turnaround

When the Penguins took the ice and began the final 20 minutes of play, they were almost unrecognizable. After showing very little urgency in the first two periods, Pittsburgh played with raucous speed from the time the puck hit the ice in the third.

Fifty-one seconds into the period, the Penguins flew by a relaxed Buffalo defense, as defenseman John Marino found forward Sam Lafferty in front of the net. Lafferty received the pass and slipped the puck past goalie Jonas Johansson to cut the deficit to two.

The goal awoke the pro-Penguins crowd inside the arena, and the comeback was en route. Pittsburgh added two more goals in the first half of the period, tying the score at 4 apiece just over 10 minutes to play.

The score would remain tied, forcing overtime. Both teams had a plethora of scoring chances in the 3-on-3 extra time, but both goalies shut the door time and time again.

Buffalo’s hot start

The Sabres wasted no time on the attack in the first period, pressuring a largely ineffective Penguins defense. Buffalo caught the Pittsburgh defensemen out of position on multiple occasions, creating prime scoring chances.

After falling down 1-0 early in the contest, the Sabres responded immediately, as defenseman John Gilmour fired a shot past goalie Casey DeSmith. Assists were credited to forwards Jimmy Vesey and Jack Eichel.

They would tack on another goal just before the first intermission, as defensemen Rasmus Dahlin found forward Conor Sheary uncovered in the slot, and Sheary finished the deal.

Buffalo controlled the puck for nearly the entire period, and out-shot the opposition 18-2.

DeSmith stands tall

DeSmith manned Pittsburgh net for the first 30 minutes of play, making some excellent saves. With the Penguins defense putting him in some tough situations, DeSmith stopped 23 of 25 shots, good for a .920 save percentage.

The backup to starting net minder Matt Murray in 2018-2019, DeSmith was subbed out for Tristan Jarry at the midpoint of contest. Jarry was not able to stop down the Sabres attack, allowing 3 goals.

Familiar faces not in action

While Eichel and forward Jeff Skinner both saw ice time on Monday night, the visiting Penguins chose to rest most of their notable players. Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang were just a few of the names missing from the preseason opener.

Aside from the stars, many fans in attendance were hoping to see Penn State hockey alumnus Chase Berger make his return to Pegula Ice Arena as a professional. The forward donned the blue and white from 2015 until last season, when he was signed by the Penguins following the conclusion of Penn State’s season.

Berger played six games at the tail end of the season for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Pittsburgh’s AHL affiliate. Despite being on the training camp roster, he did not return to Hockey Valley on Monday.