Penn State got some help on its blue line on Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions announced the official addition of junior defenseman Clayton Phillips, who transferred from Minnesota to Happy Valley. After being granted an NCAA transfer waiver, Phillips will be eligible to play this season and has two years of NCAA eligibility remaining.

“Clayton is an elite skating defenseman who will add depth and experience to our roster with his previous NCAA participation,” coach Guy Gadowsky told GoPSUSports. “He moves pucks extremely well and likes to get up in the play making him a great addition to our back end.”

Phillips was selected by Pittsburgh in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft. According to DK Pittsburgh Sports, he is a top 20 prospect in the Penguins’ farm system.

From 2017-2019, Phillips played in 45 games for the Golden Gophers, scoring one goal and recording nine assists. Prior to playing collegiate hockey, the Minnesota native played three seasons in the USHL, a top junior hockey league.

“I choose Penn State [as a transfer school] because of the combination of athletics and academics,” Phillips told GoPSUSports. “Penn State provides every opportunity you need to succeed as a student-athlete in both the classroom and on the ice.”