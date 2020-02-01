In front of a record crowd at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday night, Penn State could not overcome a mediocre start to the game.

The Nittany Lions dug themselves a 2-0 deficit and never fully recovered, eventually falling to Notre Dame 4-2. With the loss, Penn State has now gone winless in two of its last three series.

After about 30 minutes of anemic offensive play, Penn State forward Alex Limoges snapped Penn State out of its scoring slumber.

The junior beat Notre Dame goaltender Cale Morris on a one-timer, and the Nittany Lions offensive returned to form. Penn State erased a 2-0 deficit and defeated the Fighting Irish on

The Fighting Irish opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal, Penn State made a bad pass during the power play. Notre Dame forward Cam Morrison capitalized, scooping up the free puck and taking it the distance, unassisted.

The Fighting Irish doubled their lead on another breakaway, this time thanks to right wing Cal Burke. The senior beat Penn State goaltender Peyton Jones, who received little defensive support on the play.

The goals summed up what was a rough start for the Nittany Lions, who were forced to retreat into their own zone a lot in the first period. Penn State struggled to sustain any attacking pressure, and only created scoring opportunities off a handful of Notre Dame turnovers.

Limoges’ goal and a strong final few minutes of the second period, the Nittany Lions came out of the second intermission with more aggression. Penn State's puck movement became quicker, putting the Notre Dame defense on its heels.

Nittany Lions center Nikita Pavlychev scored early in the third period, putting an exclamation point on a powerful offensive attack. The senior squeaked the puck by Morris from close range to tie the game at two with just under 15 minutes to play.

Notre Dame responded with a goal from left wing Graham Slaggert, who beat Jones for the game-winning goal. The Fighting Irish made the score 4-2 with an empty net goal from Tory Dello with exactly one minute left in the third period.

Power play fails to push through

Much like the final score, Penn State’s power play improved as the game went along but could not find the net. After relinquishing the shorthanded goal in the first period, the Nittany Lions’ played with some fire on the man-advantage but never scored.

Penn State had a strong power play in the second period and another in the third, utilizing every inch of the offensive zone. Morris was forced to come up with some big saves, but time and time again, he shut the door.

Cale Morris being Cale Morris

Notre Dame goaltender Cale Morris appeared to be back to his old self against Penn State, after struggling earlier this season. The senior recorded 24 saves.

The 2017-18 Big Ten Player of the Year started the 2018-19 campaign on a rough note. However, he flashed the glove on both Friday and Saturday night, propelling Notre Dame to a productive series.

Pavlychev stays potent

Pavlychev entered the series with just four goals on the season, struggling to land on the scoresheet consistently. The senior netted his second goal of the series on Saturday on a wrist shot from a tough angle.

A native of Russia, Pavlychev’s last points came against Niagara in early January. Coincidentally, that was also the last time in which he registered a point in back-to-back games.