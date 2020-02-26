Penn State’s season could have looked a lot different if it wasn’t for Kevin Wall.

The freshman’s goal gave the Nittany Lions the win in a game that they had to have. A loss could have derailed any chance at a first round bye in the Big Ten Tournament, and could have put a little doubt on their NCAA Tournament prospects.

But instead, the freshman led Penn State to the win, but that was all he was worried about, and not the conference implications.

“I knew that it gave us the lead. That’s about it,” Wall said. “For us, a big weekend like this was huge, especially going into the playoffs.”

Gadowsky had a similar mindset at that moment, saying, “We weren’t thinking that at all. We were just thinking about winning this game.”

In the moment, the thought of that goal propelling Penn State to its desired success wasn’t there. But after the game, it knew what this all could mean.

As Nikita Pavlychev noted after the game, that goal could be the stepping stone to all the things the Nittany Lions want to accomplish.

“We still have a few things that we haven’t accomplished,” Pavlychev said. “But this could be huge for us.”

But Wall doesn’t want the sole recognition.

Yes he got the game-winning goal, but it was the team as a whole that came from behind to win.

“[The goal’s] pretty cool, but again I don’t want to look at it as it was because of me,” Wall said. “I think our whole team played exceptionally well tonight, being down 2-0 early and having the mental toughness to stay with our game.”

Now Penn State shifts its focus to its next game, but the problem is it doesn’t know who that will be against.

Its tournament fate is now out of its hands, as the Nittany Lions have to wait and see what happens around the rest of the conference.

Ohio State and Minnesota are right behind Penn State, and if they both put together strong weekends, it could push Penn State down in the standings.

Gadowsky isn’t exactly sure of how he’ll approach this weekend.

He could sit down and watch all of the games, hoping for the most favorable results. He could also not watch and just wait until the results are in.

Gadowsky always tries to learn from his peers in certain situations, and that’s something he’ll do leading up to the weekend.

“We’ll have a discussion, talk to a couple of mentors and see what they think about it.” Gadowsky said.

The players aren’t so uncertain about their plans, getting ready to watch the games.

But their focus is similar to their focus after Wall’s goal — not worrying about the conference outlook, just on themselves.

“Obviously we’re going to sit down and watch the games since there is something on the line for us,” Pavlychev said. “We’re just going to have to go through our bye week preparing for whatever comes next.”