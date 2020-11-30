Before Penn State worries about its opposition, it will look to improve internally.

At 0-4, the winless Nittany Lions are off to one of their worst starts in program history, which doesn't bode well when No. 7 Michigan comes to Pegula Ice Arena Wednesday and Thursday for Penn State's home-opening series.

After a pair of series losses on the road to Minnesota and Wisconsin, Guy Gadowsky said he and the rest of the team must address its own problems in anticipation of a visit from a top-10 team.

“The bounce back that we’re talking about is our performance, and I don’t know yet if it’s going to be good enough against any team, let alone a talented Michigan team,” Gadowsky said. “What we’re concerned with is that we get back to playing Penn State hockey.”

Through four games, Gadowsky said the Nittany Lions have hardly resembled the program of seasons' past.

Penn State’s goalie duo of Oskar Autio and Liam Soulière has given up five goals per game— the worst mark in the Big Ten.

Autio and Soulière each earned a start in net against Wisconsin, giving up six and seven goals, respectively.

Gadowsky was pleased with their performances against Minnesota but was looking for more against the Badgers.

“I think it’s fair for me to speak for both of them that they certainly did not have their best games and have to do better,” Gadowsky said.

Penn State’s penalty kill and power play units have hardly fared much better, with each at the bottom of the Big Ten.

By allowing four power play goals and scoring just one themselves, the Nittany Lions have struggled early on in special teams categories where they ranked first on the penalty kill and second on the power play last season.

“We’ve been exploited, both on defending the rush and defending our zone, and our power-play hasn’t gotten it done,” Gadowsky said. “In all areas, we have to do a much better job and that’s a coaching issue.”

Rather than deflect blame, Gadowsky said he must coach better and give the team more “structure” and “understanding” in its practices.

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench in typical daily interactions, such as limiting the number of in-person team meetings.

But Gadowsky said the coaching staff has to do a better job of putting the team in position to succeed.

“What I learned is that I haven’t figured that part out,” Gadowsky said about changing his coaching strategy amid the pandemic. “We have to be more innovative. We have to figure out a way to adapt so that we can coach effectively.”

Since the Nittany Lions’ recent road trip taught Gadowsky that the team is “not close” to reaching its potential and the coaching is not where it needs to be, the leader of the program is more concerned with his own players than Michigan’s.

Instead of deploying specific defensive tactics to slow down a Wolverines’ offense, which is second in the Big Ten in scoring at 3.5 goals per game, Gadowsky wants his team to look within for answers.

“Quite honestly, we’re not going to do anything different,” Gadowsky said about game planning for Michigan. “We just have to do what we do a heck of a lot better. We have a lot of work to do on our game.”

Among Michigan’s leaders on offense are Kent Johnson, who has dished out seven assists through six games, and Thomas Bordeleau, who has seven points on a pair of goals and five assists.

Both are freshmen forwards on a Michigan team that Gadowsky said has the looks of “one of the best” in recent memory.

In a season where Penn State has hardly found its identity through the first four games, Gadowsky acknowledged he will have to do his part to guide a young and scuffling team through adversity.

“The value of development is what’s really going to allow you to be successful in the end, no matter where you start,” Gadowsky said. “I know I have to coach a lot better.”

