March 18, 2017, was supposed to be the start of something special.

On that day, Penn State took home its first Big Ten Tournament Championship, led by a highly talented freshman class, most notably Liam Folkes and Peyton Jones.

Before that day, the Nittany Lions were still the new guys, not really given much of a chance.

After that day, they became the guys. They earned expectations.

The past two years didn’t exactly have the results they wanted, but it looked like that was all about to change. It looked like they had the team to send the seniors off with a proper bookend on their collegiate careers.

But that won’t happen.

Instead of sending the seniors off with the type of finish that was dreamt of three years ago, they’re sent off with one question in mind — what if?

The Big Ten canceled all games and the NCAA canceled all championship events due to the growing concern of the coronavirus.

Penn State was scheduled to host Minnesota in the Big Ten Semifinal this Saturday, and if it won, it would’ve hosted the Big Ten Championship. In addition, it had essentially locked up a spot in the NCAA Tournament, where it would have been the host in Allentown.

The stars were aligned for the Nittany Lions to achieve newfound success. It was the first time they had earned home ice in the Big Ten Tournament.

Its arch-nemesis Denver, who has eliminated Penn State from the NCAA Tournament in each of its past two appearances, is hosting its own regional, so the two teams can’t play each other.

There were a lot of variables that favored Penn State and could have led to a Frozen Four run. But instead, its season ends without giving them that chance.

Peyton Jones was in the midst of arguably his best season. Nate Sucese had broken the Penn State scoring record and was likely going to add to it.

The rest of the class had a chance to close out their highly productive careers on a high note.

This whole team’s focus was to achieve something this program has never achieved, and a lot of their career choices could have been a lot different if they knew they weren’t going to get the chance.

There has never been any confirmation to this, but who knows if guys like Jones, Folkes, Sucese, Biro and others had some sort of NHL prospects last summer? If they knew they wouldn’t be competing for an NCAA Championship, would they have come back?

Obviously, hindsight is 2020, but it was their last shot, and it’s now a shot they won’t get.

At this time there is plenty of debate regarding extra eligibility, but with hockey into tournament play, that seems unlikely at this point.

You can just tell from their tweets — They are heartbroken.

They’re sad to see their Penn State careers end like this. With their jerseys metaphorically taken from them.

As someone who has covered the team the past three years, I have seen first hand the journey that this senior class has been on. I have seen the passion they have for this.

They have been the best class this program has seen in its short history.

I’ve seen it first hand — They believed this year was the year. They knew they had the chance to finish what they started three years ago.

But they’ll never get that chance.