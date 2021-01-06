Men's Hockey vs Notre Dame, Autio (35)_2
Oskar Autio (35) makes a glove save during the men's hockey game against Notre Dame at the Pegula Ice Arena on Dec. 7, 2018. The No. 9 Nittany Lions were defeated by the No. 5 Fighting Irish, 5-4.

Oskar Autio's stellar performance from Sunday afternoon has not gone unnoticed by the Big Ten.

After a 23 save shutout against Michigan State, the junior netminder has been named the Big Ten's Third Star of the Week.

This recognition comes off Autio's third career shutout, but first Big Ten shutout and is the first time he has been recognized by the conference for a weekly award.

The contest was also the first 1-0 win in program history.

