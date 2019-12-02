Following a 1-1 road trip last week, Penn State rose to No. 6 in the USCHO Division I Men's Poll, the latest of which was released on Monday.

In nonconference play, the Nittany Lions defeated Merrimack 7-0 on Friday night before falling 3-2 to then-No. 15 UMass Lowell on Saturday night, dropping their overall record to 11-4. Penn State was ranked No. 7 in last week’s poll.

The Nittany Lions are now the highest-ranked Big Ten team in the poll. No. 7 Ohio State, No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 19 Wisconsin are also featured in the top 20.

Minnesota State remains as the No. 1 team in the nation, receiving 44 first-place votes. No. 2 Cornell received six first-place votes.