Former Penn State hockey player Ludvig Larsson will appear at the main camp for the New Jersey Devils thanks to a two-goal performance at today’s Prospects Challenge.

Heading into the third period down by one, Larsson scored a clutch power play goal with eight seconds left to send the game to overtime. While in the extra frame, Larsson scored an unassisted game winner to top the Bruins.

“They got caught out there a little longer and I was fresh off the bench,” Larsson told the media in a postgame interview. “I got the puck from [Michael] McCleod and he did a little screen and [Yegor Sharangovich] did a little screen on the goalie and I put it on the short side.”

Before the camp, Larsson was told he would not be invited to the Devil’s main camp, but all that changed in a matter of minutes.

“I wasn’t invited to main camp. [Assistant general manager Tom] Fitzgerald just came up to me and said I was invited to main camp,” Larsson told the media. “Obviously it’s a confidence boost for me as well so I’m just excited to go to main camp now.”

Throughout the hectic finish to the game, Larsson kept his head level, and despite the competitive nature of the tournament, he was just glad his team got the win.

"It's always nice to score a goal and the team get a win before we leave rookie camp here," Larsson said.

Larsson, who played for Penn State last year as a graduate transfer, inked a deal with the Binghamton Devils back in May. He put up nine goals and 25 points for the Nittany Lions.