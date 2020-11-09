If a consensus could be reached from Penn State’s preseason rankings, it’s anyone’s guess what it would be.

Just two weeks after USCHO.com ranked the Nittany Lions in the top-ten of its preseason men’s hockey rankings, the Big Ten coaches’ poll picked Penn State to finish last in the seven-team conference.

Ranked No. 9 overall by USCHO.com — Penn State’s highest preseason ranking in program history — senior captain and forward Alex Limoges said he does not buy into the hype of rankings prior to the start of regular season games.

Instead, Limoges thinks the perceived lack of respect from the Big Ten coaches will serve as added motivation.

“I’ve always been the underdog and it seems like Penn State’s always been the underdog,” Limoges said. “That’s something the guys can get behind and play with a chip on their shoulder. We’re definitely going to try and work harder.”

While Limoges views Penn State as a perpetual underdog, last year the Nittany Lions were picked first in the Big Ten preseason poll.

That's in stark contrast to this year, as the Nittany Lions are currently sitting as bottom dwellers in the preseason rankings.

But Guy Gadowsky says if nothing else, it speaks to the parity throughout the conference.

Still though, he and his squad hope to prove the doubters wrong.

"Last year when we were picked first, after a time where we were picked last before, we didn't pay much mind, so it's not really fair now to pay much mind when we find ourselves on the other end," Gadowsky said. "The coaches were right about us last year and I hope they're wrong about us this year."

Given the coronavirus pandemic, Gadowsky says preseason rankings and recently released schedules are in the back of his mind.

Instead, he’s appreciative of the opportunity for his team to play Big Ten hockey.

Gadowsky noted how the team has leaned on its football counterparts to learn what health protocols work well and which ones do not.

For instance, prior to practices, the team changes in separate locker rooms.

In a normal year, a season opener with Minnesota might have been circled on the calendar solely for the Nittany Lions to have an opportunity to spar with the Golden Gophers.

But in 2020, Gadowsky and company would have been happy to play anybody.

“We’re just really excited and grateful to get the season going,” Gadowsky said. “I think we’re just very grateful to play right now, and it doesn’t matter who.”

While Penn State loses seven of its top-ten scorers from last year, Gadowsky is confident his team will be able to score at a prodigious clip as it seems to do every season.

Gadowsky said while it is “wide open” to see which players lead the offense, every player the coaching staff recruits to Penn State has “offensive capabilities”.

Even if players like Limoges perceive fellow Big Ten coaches’ lack of faith in Penn State to replicate its 2019-2020 success as a slight at this year’s team, Gadowsky views the preseason rankings as a testament to the depth of the Big Ten.

“I do think it speaks to the quality of the league,” Gadowsky said. “When you have a team that’s picked in the top-10 nationally but seventh in the league, it speaks to the quality of the league.”

Junior captain and defenseman Paul DeNaples said Gadowsky has always told the team not to listen to the “outside noise” that comes prior to every new season.

Sharing his fellow captain Limoges’ sentiment, DeNaples thinks the low ranking by the Big Ten coaches could be a positive for the team.

“I think it’s humbling to see that,” DeNaples said. “We’re in a position right now that I think makes every guy want to prove people wrong, which is never a bad thing.”

So whether it’s praise from USCHO.com or a lack of confidence from the Big Ten coaches, DeNaples thinks being ranked high or low is not representative of what team Penn State has this season.

When the puck drops on Nov. 19, the Nittany Lions will be able to better gauge what type of team they have for the 2020-21 season.

Until then, DeNaples and company won’t look too deeply into what coaches and media personnel have to say.

“That’s just the preseason rank,” DeNaples said. “It’s not where we actually are, so we’re going to call it there and we can prove people had the wrong opinion.”

