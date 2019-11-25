Following a series split against Ohio State last week, Penn State dropped to No. 7 in the USCHO Division I Men's Poll, the latest of which was released on Monday.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Buckeyes 5-4 on Friday night before falling 4-3 on Saturday night, dropping their overall record to 10-3 with a 6-2 conference mark. Penn State was ranked No. 6 in last week’s poll.

The Nittany Lions are the second-highest among all Big Ten teams ranked in the poll. Notre Dame was ranked fifth in Monday's poll, as the Fighting Irish are 8-2-2 on the season.

Minnesota State remains as the No. 1 team in the nation, receiving 39 first-place votes. No. 2 Cornell received 11 first-place votes.