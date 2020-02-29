Penn State won't have to write "co-Big Ten Champion" on its new banner.

With Minnesota's loss on Saturday, the Nittany Lions are the outright Big Ten Champions. They will have the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

With the regular season now over, the matchups for the 2-out-of-3 Big Ten Quarterfinals are set —

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Wisconsin

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 6 Michigan State

No. 4 Minnesota vs. No. 5 Notre Dame

Penn State will have home-ice throughout the tournament, and will face the lowest remaining seed in the one game Big Ten Semifinal on March 14.