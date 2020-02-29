Men's Hockey vs. Wisconsin, Team Celebrates
Members of the Penn State Men’s Hockey Team celebrates scoring against Wisconsin during the game at the Pegula Ice Arena on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Penn State defeated Wisconsin 4-2.

 James Leavy

Penn State won't have to write "co-Big Ten Champion" on its new banner.

With Minnesota's loss on Saturday, the Nittany Lions are the outright Big Ten Champions. They will have the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

With the regular season now over, the matchups for the 2-out-of-3 Big Ten Quarterfinals are set —

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Wisconsin

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 6 Michigan State

No. 4 Minnesota vs. No. 5 Notre Dame

Penn State will have home-ice throughout the tournament, and will face the lowest remaining seed in the one game Big Ten Semifinal on March 14.

