Five games into the regular season, the year seemed like a lost cause.

Penn State had lost each of its first five games with seemingly few answers in sight to fix a team whose biggest problems included a nonexistent defense, inept power-play unit and porous penalty kill.

Flash forward to Saturday night and the Nittany Lions have won seven of their last nine games, including a 3-1 victory over Michigan State to finish off a series sweep of the Spartans.

Forward Kevin Wall, who tallied a goal and an assist on the day, said the groundwork for Penn State’s winning ways came right after the 0-5 start.

“We all came together and we had a team meeting and basically said ‘hey, we got to figure this out,’” Wall said. “This can’t be the season we’re going to have.”

Some of the same problems still fester like the penalty kill — tied for fifth in the Big Ten — but others like the defense have been remedied.

Goalie Oskar Autio has started each of Penn State’s last four games and has been superb in the team’s three-game winning streak.

The junior netminder has conceded just five goals in three games, which Guy Gadowsky credits to the team playing a more repeatable brand of hockey.

“He just looks in control,” Gadowsky said about Autio. “I think the team is playing a lot more predictably in the defensive zone.”

Wall agreed with Gadowsky about Autio’s improved play and how it has helped the team in other ways besides keeping pucks out of the net.

For the offensive-minded forward, he feels more inclined to get out on a rush if he can focus his energy away from the defensive zone.

The sophomore has three times as many goals as last season and credits Autio for his offensive success.

“Oskar has been lights out for us,” Wall said. “Knowing that you have a guy back there that’s going to make the big saves and basically keep you in games, it gives you a lot of confidence.”

Gadowsky said the continuity of the team looks “a lot better” now than during the season-opening losing streak.

For whatever reason, the Nittany Lions have begun churning out victories despite not posting a particularly high-octane offense.

Penn State, which last season led the Big Ten in goals per game, is now just fourth in the conference at a little over three goals per game.

But while the scoring defense is still last in the Big Ten at 3.57 goals per game, that number continues to decrease as the Nittany Lions turn in more solid defensive performances.

“From the start of the year, we’ve definitely improved and we’re going in the right direction,” Gadowsky said. “But we have a ways to go, though.”

Wall said another change for the team has been finding ways to win late.

During the Nittany Lions’ losing streak, they lost one game by a singular goal and another by two.

Instead of struggling to the finish line, Wall said the team has learned how to play at its best late in the game.

“We just got to keep the foot on the gas pedal through the third period and not let up,” Wall said.

The results indicate the team may have mastered the skill, considering Penn State is 3-0 in overtime games this year.

But Wall said Penn State still has room to grow and hasn’t yet reached its “top potential.”

Still, he thinks the Nittany Lions are moving in the right direction after climbing out of the bottom of the Big Ten standings and reaching .500 for the first time this season.

But as Penn State continues to try improving upon its weaknesses like its scoring defense and penalty kill, Gadowsky is more than content with the team’s all around performance in a statement victory over the Spartans.

“I just thought today wasn’t about one line or one pairing,” Gadowsky said. “I thought it was a really top to bottom, full team effort.”

