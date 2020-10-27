The Penn State men’s hockey season has yet to begin, but the Nittany Lions might be ranked too high.

USCHO.com released its initial preseason men’s hockey rankings Monday afternoon and put the Nittany Lions in the top-ten.

The Nittany Lions were the highest ranked team in the Big Ten and No. 9 overall in the country, the program's highest preseason ranking in history.

Meanwhile, fellow Big Ten programs Ohio State (No.10), Michigan (No.12), Minnesota (No.14) and Notre Dame (No.20) are all ranked below Penn State.

Coming off a 2019-20 season where the Nittany Lions finished 20-10-4 overall and 12-8-4 in conference play, this year’s Penn State team lost 11 key players from the prior season’s unit.

Among the Nittany Lions’ losses are Nate Sucese, who is Penn State’s all-time leader in points and goals, former captain Brandon Biro and last year’s starting goaltender Peyton Jones. This trio of since-departed seniors were key components of a graduating class that won 85 games over the last four seasons.

Filling the voids left by bruising forward Nikita Pavlychev and prolific goal scorers like Evan Barratt and Liam Folkes will hardly be an easy task.

Yet, USCHO seems to think otherwise.

On March 23rd, USCHO’s final rankings put Penn State at No. 8 in the country, after the Nittany Lions were crowned Big Ten regular-season champs last season.

Given the departure of 11 key contributors from last season’s squad, USCHO’s ranking assumes Penn State will be able to replicate or even surpass last year’s success.

A one position drop in the rankings from eight to nine could even be viewed as a disservice to the accomplishments of last season’s team.

Year in and year out, Guy Gadowsky has found a way to consistently bring his team’s win total around 20 for the season.

Though Penn State’s men’s hockey program is just eight years old, it has developed into a consistent force atop or near the top of the Big Ten.

But entering the 2020-21 season, Gadowsky has never had to weather the losses of such a multitude of impact players.

Four of Penn State’s top six goal scorers from last year have moved on from the program.

The loss of defenseman Cole Hults, a two-way threat who had the team’s best +/- at 23 and finished fourth on the team in points last year with 30, results in a sizable pair of skates needing to be filled.

Additionally, fellow defensemen Kris Myllari and Jamez Gobetz will no longer be donning the blue and white at Pegula Ice Arena this season.

Even the loss of Jones, who finished the 2019-20 season with a 2.60 goals against average, leaves a hole in the Nittany Lions’ resistance. Backup goaltender Oskar Autio, who has but five starts to his name, will likely be thrust into a starting role during his junior year.

Up and down the roster, there are gaping holes to fill on Gadowsky’s squad.

Whether it be the Nittany Lions’ offensive attack lacking a plethora of goal scorers, the defensemen pairings requiring restructuring, or a search for the long term answer in net, unquestioned success out of the gate from this year’s team should hardly be viewed as a given.

Though the Nittany Lions certainly deserve to be ranked in the preseason based on the success and merit of last year’s team, there is little reason to believe this year’s team will replicate the same level of excellence out of the gate.

It is entirely possible this year’s Penn State men’s hockey team will be a stalwart program in the Big Ten.

But for USCHO to assume last year’s superior play out of the 2020-21 Penn State team is an unwarranted level of optimism in the Nittany Lions this early before the season even starts.