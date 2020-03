Penn State's semifinal opponent is now set, and it's a matchup that has yielded plenty of success recently.

The Nittany Lions will face Minnesota on Saturday in the one-game semifinal. Puck-drop will be at 7 p.m. and it will air on Big Ten Network.

Penn State went 3-0-1 in four meetings with the Gophers this season. It hasn't lost to Minnesota at home since the 2016-17 season.