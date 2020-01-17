When it comes to series openers, Michigan has Penn State’s number.

This was made clear on Friday night at Pegula Ice Arena, as the Nittany Lions got demolished by the Wolverines. This 6-0 walloping was eerily similar to the one played between the two sides at Yost Ice Arena exactly six weeks prior.

In the first game of that series on Dec. 6, Penn State started the game flat and fell to Michigan 4-1. Even though the Nittany Lions won the second game of the series, the story repeated itself on Friday night — only this time, Penn State was run out of its own building.

“Whatever level we were prepared to compete at tonight, Michigan was prepared to do that at least twice as hard as we were,” Guy Gadowsky said. “It’s more their work ethic than their speed.”

While the Wolverines currently reside near the bottom of the Big Ten standings, they have given Penn State fits early in contests. In both of its losses to Michigan, Penn State relinquished the first goal in the first period and was unable to recover.

In both losses, Penn State was out-shot by the Wolverines in the first period and struggled to defend all night long. Puck movement was also a major problem in both losses, as turnovers by the Nittany Lions led to odd-man rushes for Michigan.

“We got outworked from the jump today,” defenseman Kris Myllari said. “They know that you got to come to work every day.”

Friday was the first time Penn State played a Big Ten opponent since Dec. 14. The time away from playing against high-quality squads seemed to hurt the Nittany Lions, who appeared to be in a lull early on in the contest.

“[Michigan is] always ready to roll, they’re never sleeping from the start,” Myllari said. “I think we got caught sleeping a little bit, maybe thinking it was going to be a little easier than it was.”

Oddly enough, this is the second loss to the Wolverines in which Penn State may have gotten bit by a schedule shuffled with nonconference and Big Ten games.

The Nittany Lions were coming off single games against Merrimack and UMass Lowell when they fell to Michigan in early December. This weekend, Penn State jumped back into conference play once again in ugly fashion after three games against Niagara and Robert Morris.

“That’s just Big Ten hockey,” Myllari said. “It’s great hockey all the time -- if you’re not ready, any team is going to beat you, and can beat you badly on home ice.”