Five Penn State players were awarded 2019-2020 Big Ten postseason honors on Monday.

Nate Sucese and Cole Hults were announced as First-Team Big Ten honorees, becoming Penn State’s fifth and sixth ever honorees in program history.

Hults, who signed with the Los Angeles Kings and will be foregoing his senior season, received Big Ten Player of the Year and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors as well.

Hults is the first Nittany Lion in Penn State program history to win Big Ten Player of the Year.

Sucese signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Arizona Coyotes in March.

Evan Barratt received Second-Team Big Ten honors, with senior goaltender Peyton Jones and junior Alex Limoges receiving All-Big Ten honorable mentions.

Barratt received First-Team Big Ten honors in the 2018-2019 season.

This is Limoges first postseason recognition of his career, and Jones' second time receiving an honorable mention.

Barratt will be foregoing his senior season after signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks. Jones signed a two-year contract with the Colorado Eagles, the AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche.