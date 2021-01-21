Penn State’s experience as a .500 hockey team was short lived.

The Nittany Lions lost for the first time in nearly two weeks Thursday, falling at home to the Wisconsin Badgers 4-1.

Wisconsin built a two goal lead in the game’s opening period on goals from Ty Pelton-Byce and Mathieu De St. Phalle, and the Badgers never looked back.

Penn State’s Kevin Wall cut the team’s deficit in half in the second period with his seventh goal of the year, but the Nittany Lions were otherwise held in check offensively.

Penn State was held scoreless in the third period while Wisconsin netted two more goals.

Cole Caufield scored a power-play goal for the Badgers with just under six minutes remaining and Dominick Mersch scored an empty net goal in the game’s closing minutes to cement a victory for Wisconsin.

Kevin Wall stays hot on offense

The sophomore forward has been on a tear the last few games for the Nittany Lions.

After enduring a stretch of eight games without a goal earlier in the season, Wall has recently rediscovered his goal scoring stroke.

By putting a shot in the back of the net in the opening minute of the second period, Wall now has four scores in as many games.

On a night when much of Penn State’s offense appeared dormant, Wall was a lone bright spot. Wall’s seven goals give him the second most on the team.

But Wall’s game was hardly perfect, however, considering he received a minor penalty for roughing midway through the second period.

On the offensive end of the ice, however, few players were as productive as Wall was Thursday.

Rowe excellent in net for Wisconsin

Whether it's Michigan’s Strauss Mann or Michigan State’s Drew DeRidder, the Nittany Lions have faced their fair share of excellent netminders this season.

But Wisconsin’s Cameron Rowe may have produced the single best defensive performance by an opposing team’s goalie yet this year.

The Badgers’ netminder is a freshman but hardly looked the part for Wisconsin. He faced 46 shots and saved all but one, which was good for a .978 save percentage.

While Penn State continues to consistently outshoot its opposition, the box scores are not reflective of how many more shots per game the Nittany Lions are getting than their opponent.

Such was the case again Thursday, when the Nittany Lions had 16 more shots than the Badgers.

Unless Penn State can turn hefty shot totals into a higher number of goals, its efforts will be all for naught like they were in Thursday’s loss.

Nittany Lions penalized too frequently to win

Penalties have not been much of a problem this season for Penn State, but Thursday was an entirely different story.

The Nittany Lions entered the first game of the Wisconsin series with 107 penalty minutes, which is the second least in the conference.

But against the Badgers, Penn State committed seven penalties and conceded a goal on two of them.

Senior forward Sam Sternschein, who entered the game with zero penalties on the season, committed two interference penalties within three minutes of each other in the first period.

While Wisconsin did not score on Sternschein’s second penalty, Alex Stevens was called for holding just a minute into the forward’s interference penalty.

The infraction created a 5-on-3 opportunity which Wisconsin’s Pelton-Byce took advantage of, scoring just three seconds after Sternschein’s penalty expired.

Then in the third period, Caufield scored the Badgers’ second power-play goal of the game following Mason Snell’s hooking penalty.

If Penn State’s undisciplined habits continue moving forward, the Nittany Lions will struggle to stay competitive in many more Big Ten games.

