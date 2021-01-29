Under nine minutes remained and Penn State was clinging to a 2-1 lead.

The Nittany Lions had already allowed an equalizer to Alex Steeves in the second period, but in the final frame Sam Sternschein gave the blue and white a one-goal lead that appeared like it could be the game-winner in a low-scoring affair.

Instead, the Fighting Irish’s Colin Thiesen skated around all of Penn State’s defense untouched in its own defensive zone and slipped the puck past goalie Oskar Autio’s right pad to give Notre Dame a 3-2 overtime victory Friday night.

“We just let him into the zone coast to coast way too easily,” Sternschein said. “I thought we had them. We just can’t let anyone on any team enter the zone, let alone drive the net as easily as he did.”

Besides the second game-tying goal that belonged to Notre Dame, Sternschein thought Penn State played “pretty well”. While the Nittany Lions gave up three goals on the night, two of them came in regulation and Autio made 24 saves.

Guy Gadowsky did not fault the defense in the loss as Penn State dropped to .500 on the season.

“It’s tough to keep the puck out all night,” Gadowsky said.

While Penn State’s defense could hold the fort down only for so long, the offense struggled to get going for much of the contest.

Its two scores came from a pair of unlikely players in Tyler Gratton and Sternschein, who netted the first and second goals for Penn State, respectively.

Failing to generate any offense from their first two lines, the Nittany Lions aside from the scoring duo could not figure out Notre Dame goalie Dylan St. Cyr all game.

“They’re an excellent team and the pucks didn’t go in tonight,” Gadowsky said.

But Penn State’s offensive woes were not unique to the series. While Notre Dame netted three goals Friday, just a day prior the Fighting Irish could muster only one.

Of the blue and gold’s four goals, two came off Steeves’ stick. His second goal gave him nine on the season, which is tied for second most in the conference with Penn State’s Alex Limoges.

“Anytime in this league you score back-to-back nights, it’s a great weekend,” Gadowsky said about Steeves. “He’s an excellent player. The results speak for themselves.”

While Sternschein did not go against Steeves directly, considering they are both forwards, he acknowledged the caliber of player the Notre Dame marksman is.

Now in his third season for the Fighting Irish, Steeves has netted 27 goals in 93 games. Of his goals, four have come against the Nittany Lions.

“We’ve been playing against him for three years now,” Sternschein said. “He’s a really good player.”

Rather than it being defensive lapses that would undo Penn State, Gadowsky said it was a battle between two good teams. While differing in playing styles, the Fighting Irish and Nittany Lions are neck and neck in the Big Ten standings in fourth and fifth place with 21 and 20 points, respectively.

Yet with Penn State having a golden (no pun intended) opportunity to move up in the standings, the Nittany Lions allowed Steeves and company to comeback while the blue and white’s offense struggled to get going.

Just eight goals were scored in the series and both games ended in overtime.

Thursday’s contest was awarded to Penn State, because Autio did his best impression of a brick wall in net and Limoges came up with a clutch goal when his team needed him most.

The script was much different Friday as the Nittany Lions held two one-goal leads and squandered both. The defense held on as long as it could, but in the end the blue and white couldn’t get offense from the likes of Limoges, Kevin Wall and Tim Doherty.

In a series that ended in a split and a Friday matchup that Sternschein called “pretty even”, the Nittany Lions needed to be firing on all cylinders to sweep the Fighting Irish and move into fourth place.

Ultimately, they did not.

“They’re a really good hockey team,” Sternschein said. “It doesn’t take a genius to see that.”

