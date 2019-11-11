NJ Devils
Penn State THON announced Friday that a portion of the ticket sales from the New Jersey Devils game against the Detroit Red Wings at the Prudential Center on Nov. 23 will benefit THON.
 
The Devils have previously hosted games with proceeds going to THON, the most recent of which was last December.
 
Tickets for this year’s game start at $46, with puck drop slated for 7 p.m.

