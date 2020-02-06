No. 9 Penn State is currently sitting atop the Big Ten standings, but it isn’t alone.

The Nittany Lions are tied with No. 13 Ohio State with 29 points through 18 conference games, and the two sides will look to separate themselves this weekend in a two-game series in Columbus, Ohio. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The Big Ten regular season title chase is extremely narrow as the top five teams in the conference are separated by just one point. Even sixth-place Michigan has 21 points and has arguably been the hottest team in the Big Ten since mid-January.

“I don’t think anybody is surprised,” Guy Gadowsky said about the standings. “Every game is extremely exciting, extremely intense, and that’s a good thing.”

Penn State has found itself in a rut of late, winning just one game in its last six. The Nittany Lions came away with just one point last weekend against Notre Dame in a two-game series at Pegula Ice Arena.

“We’ve been through a little rough patch here, but we’re still in a really good position,” defenseman Paul DeNaples said.

Penn State has struggled mightily with allowing too many odd-man rushes, which continuously puts goaltender Peyton Jones in tough positions. The opposition has been able to capitalize on these mistakes numerous times in the last few weeks and over the course of the 2019-20 campaign.

“We have given up more odd-man rushes this year, not only in these past six contests, than ever before,” Gadowsky said. “Why we can’t fix it, that’s still a mystery.”

Gadowsky attributes the issues to a high number of turnovers, including zone-entry turnovers, and missed assignments on back-checking.

“It’s just execution and being aware of it,” DeNaples said. “That’s simple X’s and O’s and just not letting guys get passed you and being aware of their center coming through the middle.”

The Nittany Lions will now travel to take on the Buckeyes, who find themselves in a bit of their own slump. Ohio State has won just one of their last four matchups and two of their last six.

The two sides met in late November at Pegula Ice Arena and split the two-game series. Both games were decided by just one goal.

On the national level, Penn State currently sits at No. 12 in the PairWise Rankings, which determines which teams receive at-large bids to the 16-team NCAA Tournament.

According to DeNaples, the Nittany Lions understand their position on the bubble of the postseason race.

“We can’t just sit and sulk and sit back,” DeNaples said. “We can turn this around and get right back up to the top very fast.”