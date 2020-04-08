The leadup to next season is going to look a lot different this time around.

While nothing has changed in terms of next season’s college hockey schedule at this point, travel restrictions and closures have made it difficult to follow previous offseason routines.

These obstacles make it difficult in terms of being fully prepared to take the ice in early October.

An immediate situation that Penn State had to deal with was making sure everyone got home safe, especially the international players.

On a conference call last week, Gadowsky said everyone was safe, including Oskar Autio and Aarne Talvitie, who had some trouble getting back to Finland but made it there, even with some required isolation.

“They did quarantine for 14 days,” Gadowsky said. “And I just talked to Oscar the other day and it was him and Aarne in some apartment somewhere, just the two of them doing nothing and they hadn't killed each other yet. So I thought that was pretty good news.”

Autio is positioned to step into a much larger role next season with Peyton Jones graduating, and while he gets plenty of work during the season in practice, he didn’t get much in terms of game action.

“He's itching to go I can tell you that,” Gadowsky said. “Peyton played just great and deserved everything he got and deserved all the ice time but you know, that’s the one thing about college hockey, you only play 34 games.”

The issue now arises that it may be a while before he can get back on the ice and ramp up that workload.

“If there's one guy that's just really itching to get as much work in it is him…” Gadowsky said. “I don't think they're skating at all up there either. So yeah, that'll be an interesting dynamic on how to deal with that.”

That’s a problem that everyone has to deal with at this point. Nobody is able to get on the ice right now.

Gadowsky noted that usually in the summer, everyone is on their own. But the lack of ice-time could lead to problems anyway.

“Wherever they are at home, whether it's Finland or anywhere else. They all have ice and they're all skating,” Gadowsky said. “I don't think we've ever come in a situation where we've had guys that haven't been on the ice for two months arrive and then have to plan ‘wait, we're supposed to play a game, then what has to happen?’”

That problem is not something that Gadowsky is really worried about at this point, because if players can get back on the ice in the next couple of months, then all is fine.

But the fact everyone is so spread out makes things a little bit more complicated.

“I'm guessing that a lot of it would be somewhat individual based on where they are and what kind of restrictions were lifted at certain times,” Gadowsky said. “Hopefully it won't affect everybody. But obviously, there's a chance it will affect everybody or certain individuals differently. I can only be honest and say I haven't thought that far ahead yet, but I guess I should.”

A lot of the talk regarding the status of football season is how long do they need to be practicing to be ready to play in a game?

Hockey has a little bit more time to deal with that, so it’s not something that Gadowsky is panicking over at this point.

“Our plan is to proceed as if all is going to follow the schedule that normally would,” Gadowsky said. “Once people way above my paygrade make decisions, I'm sure we'll get the information right away. But until then, we're just going on with the status quo.”

So what is the status quo at this point?

Well, most of the communication between Gadowsky, the coaching staff and the team has been on an individual basis, which is not inconsistent to a normal offseason.

The same goes for the new recruits, especially for goaltender Liam Soulière, who will likely compete for time in net next season.

“Liam, he's been very successful in his junior career and is itching to get here and we're itching to have him here. The communication with those guys have been a little bit like the team — individual,” Gadowsky said. “We want to make sure that they're safe and healthy, but leaving them alone. They're all traveling back home in different places and have their own families to be with and worry about. So again, that communication is more individual, and right now we're just sort of letting them be.”

This offseason has already been filled with plenty of obstacles with the current pandemic, in addition to plenty of roster turnover.

But Gadowsky is confident that there will be plenty of players that step up and get this team ready to take the ice, whenever that may be.

“I do feel I can tell you that regardless of what those challenges are, I think we have great leadership…” Gadowsky said. “A lot of them I'm sure you're going to see wearing letters and that are going to be leaders for us. They are special guys on their own but the fact that they got to be around guys like [Brandon] Biro and [Nate] Sucese and [Kris] Myllari and [Liam] Folkes and you go down the list. I mean, really, it has been great for them.

“And I feel really good that whatever the challenges are, they're going to help.”