It didn’t take a lot of scoring for Penn State to down Niagara on Saturday night.

The Nittany Lions found paydirt a few minutes into the beginning of the game and later during a 5-on-3 power play, and that was all they needed to defeat the Purple Eagles 2-0 at Pegula Ice Arena. The win gives the blue and white its first series sweep since mid-November, when it beat Minnesota.

It was a rough-and-tumble affair, as the two sides combined for 12 penalties. The game featured plenty of post-whistle skirmishes, primarily during the second period.

While the Nittany Lions struggled to find the back of the net, they generated lots of prime scoring chances, especially during the power play. Penn State finished the contest with 44 shots.

Autio allows zero

Penn State elected to give sophomore Oskar Autio the start between the pipes, and the substitution paid dividends for the Nittany Lions. In just his third start of the season, Autio pitched his second consecutive 60-minute shutout.

Autio made several diving and flashy stick saves, especially in the second and third periods. With just over five minutes to go, Autio laid out and made an impressive stick save, shutting down the Niagara attack.

After allowing four goals against Alaska Fairbanks in October, Autio has rebounded and played 133 consecutive minutes of shutout hockey. Along with his clean sheets against Merrimack and Niagara, Autio allowed no goals in 13 minutes of relief against Michigan.

McMenamin goes back-to-back

Winger Connor McMenamin scored in two consecutive games for the first time in his young career. Positioned in front of the crease, the freshman took the behind-the-net feed from center Nikita Pavlychev and put the puck past Niagara goaltender Brian Wilson.

Coincidentally, McMenamin has found a knack for scoring during Penn State series sweeps. He scored his only other goal against Minnesota in November, a series in which the Nittany Lions beat the Golden Gophers twice.

Productive Pavlychev

In addition to the assist in the first period, Pavlychev slammed the puck through traffic to give Penn State its second goal 21 seconds into the third period. The senior drove to the net and completed the play during the Nittany Lions’ only successful power play of the game.

The stat line marks Pavlychev’s first multi-point performance since the Wisconsin series finale on Nov. 1. It was the first time this season in which the forward had a goal and an assist in the same game.