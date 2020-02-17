This is a script Penn State has seen play out before.

After a couple weeks of disappointing results, the Nittany Lions once again play host to Minnesota to end their regular season with plenty at stake.

But even though the script looks similar, this year’s script has to be taken with a grain of salt, thanks to the scheduling.

For the past month, Penn State has been in a fight for first place in the Big Ten. But there has always been an asterisk on that, because it has played more games than anyone else.

The Nittany Lions have played 22 conference games. Everyone else, except for Wisconsin, has played 20 games.

The week after the Minnesota series, Penn State will be sitting at home while the rest of the conference will continue to battle it out for points, which makes Friday night’s loss sting even more.

Penn State was always going to need some help from other teams in order to secure first place. With six points on the line, a sweep could easily propel someone over Penn State while it is idle.

But a sweep against last place Wisconsin would have quelled some of those concerns. Some help may have still been needed, but to a lesser extent.

That didn’t happen, and instead, the Nittany Lions head into their series with the Golden Gophers with both teams tied atop the Big Ten standings.

The gap between those two and the rest of the conference is unknown at this point, as Michigan State and Michigan face each other on Monday night in their annual neutral site game. The Spartans currently trail by five points and the Wolverines trail by six points.

Penn State has gotten home sweeps against Minnesota in each of the past two seasons, most notably when Penn State took four games in a row, including the Big Ten quarterfinals, to save its season.

That type of trend is tough to continue for three straight years, as the Gophers probably have a bad taste in their mouths and are out to make up for it.

If that same script shows up again, then Penn State is fine, no matter what happens in other games.

It still could lose the top spot in the Big Ten standings, but its Pairwise placement would be good enough.

The Nittany Lions currently sit at No. 10 in the Pairwise, and the Gophers sit at No. 16. Two wins would essentially be enough to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

And honestly, not getting the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten could be a blessing in disguise for Penn State.

On the surface level, not having to play a two-out-of-three series, and getting home ice throughout the tournament would obviously be a huge plus.

But, with the Nittany Lions not playing the final week of the regular season, not playing for two straight weeks could have its drawbacks.

Yes, it could provide them with rest, and that is helpful at this point in the season.

But too much rest can lead to them being rusty, which usually leads to slow starts. You can’t afford to have slow starts in the Big Ten Tournament.

Because of the scheduling, Penn State is in a predicament.

With only two games left in its season, there are a lot of unanswered questions, a lot more than usual.

The Big Ten standings are so tight. At the time of writing, third place — Michigan State — and sixth place — Notre Dame — are separated by two points.

Yes, they could all beat up on each other over the next two weeks — something that isn’t uncommon in this conference. That could lead to the winner of next week's series at Pegula claiming the top spot for good.

Minnesota is in the driver's seat. It controls its own destiny.

It’s not that simple for Penn State.

After some disappointing splits and shootout losses, its season is likely out of its full control.

Its fate will be decided while in a spot that isn’t preferred — on the couch.