It’s been a season of streaks for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions lost their first five games of the season, then won four in a row and are now in the midst of a two game skid following Friday’s 6-3 loss to Ohio State.

Penn State dug itself a hole from which it could not emerge, allowing Ohio State’s Austin Pooley and Layton Ahac to find the back of the net before Jimmy Dowd Jr. could cut the deficit in half at 2-1 entering the second period for the blue-and-white.

The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions traded second-period goals, but the final 20 minutes belonged to Ohio State.

Quinn Preston and Travis Treolar put the game away for the Buckeyes with each of them scoring their fifth goals of the season.

Though the Nittany Lions’ Evan Bell scored their lone third period goal in the game’s final minutes, Pooley scored his second goal of the game with an empty net to end Penn State’s hopes of a last second comeback.

Autio struggles in net after recent stellar performances

It was a game to forget for the junior goalie.

Less than a week removed from shutting out Michigan State with 23 saves and holding Arizona State to two goals in an overtime victory prior to the new year, Autio reverted to his early season struggles against the Buckeyes.

It was clear from the first shot of the contest Autio did not have his “A-game,” considering he allowed a goal on Ohio State’s first shot of the game and conceded three scores on the Buckeyes’ first 11 shots.

Autio faced just 20 shots in the game but allowed a whopping five goals to produce a measly .750 save percentage.

Though Autio has fared better this season than goaltending partner Liam Soulière, who has a 4.37 goals against average and an .850 save percentage on the year, he was far from perfect Friday against the Buckeyes.

Power play unit remains critical for Nittany Lions’ offense

Penn State may have scored just once in five tries with an extra attacker but the offense is still heavily reliant on its power play attack.

After Dowd Jr.’s first period goal, the Nittany Lions have scored a power play goal in six of their last seven games, a far cry from the team’s early season struggles.

And while not a power play goal, Talvitie’s second period score might as well have been one considering it came just moments after Ohio State’s fourth penalty of the game (a call for too many players on the ice).

Though it's a positive sign that the Nittany Lions’ power play is rolling — considering they started the year 1-for-14 with a one-man advantage, such reliance on the power play highlights Penn State’s deficiencies at even strength for the most part.

Unless Penn State’s offense at even strength improves, its power play success will be all for naught.

Penn State peppers the net, could have had more

Under Guy Gadowsky, the Nittany Lions have consistently been one of the best teams in the nation at getting shots on goal.

Friday was no different, as Penn State challenged Ohio State goalie Tommy Nappier with 43 shots.

However, that total could have been much greater had the Buckeyes’ defenders not sold out for the good of the team time and time again.

Ohio State accumulated 28 blocked shots, a significantly larger total in comparison to Penn State’s five blocked shots.

If just half of the Nittany Lions’ blocked shots reached Nappier, they would have easily logged more than 50 shots during the game.

Penn State has never been shy at putting shots on net, but the Buckeyes’ stellar defense both in net (40 saves from Nappier) and in the open ice proved too much for the Nittany Lions to overcome.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE