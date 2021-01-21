Wisconsin goaltender Cameon Rowe was nearly perfect Thursday night against Penn State, stopping 45 of the Nittany Lions’ 46 shots.

However, one did squeak past him, and it came off the tape of a red hot Kevin Wall.

Just one minute into the second period of play, Wall fired a shot on net from the circle and went five-hole on Rowe for his seventh goal of the season.

The Carolina Hurricanes prospect has now recorded seven points in his last five games and been one of the catalysts of the Nittany Lion offense.

Senior captain Alex Limoges, who leads the team in goals, was quick to compliment Wall as one of the bright spots in an otherwise poor game for Penn State.

“He’s been playing very well,” Limoges said. “We need him to step up and he’s been doing that.”

Wall’s performance of scoring the only Nittany Lion goal comes on the heels of a two-point performance in which he also found the back of the net against Michigan State.

The production of Wall is a welcome sight for the Nittany Lions, as he struggled during an eight game stretch after a scorching start to the season in which he scored three times in the first three games.

The goal on Thursday evening tied Wall for fourth in the Big Ten in goals and sixth in points, sitting just one behind his captain in each department.

Guy Gadowsky has seen the readiness of Wall since the start of the season.

“Right from the start he was ready to compete this year,” Gadowsky said. “[He was ready] to play at a very high level and to play fast hockey.”

Despite scoring the lone goal, though, Wall tied his season high with eight shots on net with only one reaching the back of the net.

He also got sent to the sin bin for a roughing penalty, which leaves an aspect of his game he can clean up moving forward.

“I know Kevin scored and it was great but he can play better,” Gadowsky said.

Gadowsky did note that Wall has been on fire of late, even though there are things that can be shored up in his game.

However, Gadowsky believes Wall’s success is a product of the work he put in over the summer coming to fruition.

Gadowsky said Wall focused on improving mentally and it is showing up in the decisions he is making on the ice.

“I think he’s playing fast,” Gadowsky said. “I think he’s playing high level hockey without risk. He’s getting results because of it.”

The results speak for themselves, and the ability to score gives his teammates confidence in him whenever he is on the ice.

Limoges credited the sophomore for his high level of intelligence as well as his talent.

“It’s a lot of fun watching him,” Limoges said. “He is a very skilled, very smart player.”

His skill and intelligence are most certainly shining through this season even more so than last year.

Wall has already doubled his season total in points from last year in 11 less games while also tacking on five more goals than he tallied last year.

Wall’s goal Thursday night may not have meant as much to him as others since it came in a loss, but it did catch the eye of some teammates.

There was not much of an angle to beat Rowe when he shot, but Wall found one to help Penn State avoid a shutout.

When he gets the puck on his stick, Wall is talented enough to make plays even when it doesn’t seem like there is anything there. He’s proved that to be a valuable commodity over the last five games.

“Goals like tonight — that’s a goal scorers goal,” Limoges said. “That’s what he’s going to do when you get him the puck.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE