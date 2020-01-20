This weekend, Penn State played a two-game series and came away with no wins for the first time during the 2019-20 campaign

The Nittany Lions fell to Michigan 6-0 on Friday night and tied 4-4 on Saturday night. The Wolverines earned the extra conference point in the series finale thanks to a goal in 3-on-3 overtime.

Penn State is currently in the midst of a heated Big Ten regular season title race and the push for the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. The Nittany Lions are also playing for a top spot in the PairWise rankings, which determine at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament.

“When you’re down a goal with a couple minutes to go, that tie feels really, really good from a national standpoint,” Guy Gadowsky said. “Obviously, we’d love to have one more point in the Big Ten standings, which are very important.”

B1G trouble

After the 0-1-1 weekend, Penn State fell from first place in the conference standings to second. The Nittany Lions had a two-point cushion on Ohio State and Michigan State, but now trail the Big Ten-leading Buckeyes by a point and find themselves tied with the second-place Spartans.

Ohio State is coming off a series against Notre Dame in which it went 1-0-1. The Buckeyes have been playing well of late, as they’ve won or tied in six of their last eight contests.

Michigan State has been up-and-down of recently, going .500 in its last six games.

Penn State will travel to East Lansing, Michigan this weekend for a two-game series against the Spartans that will have major implications on the conference’s regular season title chase.

The Nittany Lions have a serious advantage over the aforementioned two teams on the offensive side of the puck, as they’ve scored 25 more goals than both Ohio State and Michigan State so far this campaign. However, the Buckeyes and Spartans have the advantage in the goals allowed department.

If the regular season ended today, second-seeded Penn State would take on No. 7 seed Wisconsin in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. The Nittany Lions met the Badgers in the first round of the 2019 tournament, winning the best-of-three series 2-1.

A dangerous drop

In the PairWise rankings, which decide which 16 teams qualify for the 2020 NCAA Tournament, Penn State currently sits at No. 9.

While the winner of the Big Ten Tournament receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, the Nittany Lions may need to rely on an at-large selection to reach the national postseason. According to CollegeHockeyRanked.com, Penn State needs between four and seven more wins this season to finish 11th in the PairWise, a position in which it would very likely earn an at-large bid.

Any lower in the PairWise, and the Nittany Lions could miss the NCAA Tournament thanks to lower-ranked conference champions filling up the last few spots. In 2018-19, Penn State finished 16th in the rankings but missed the tournament because No. 31 American International qualified thanks to its Atlantic Hockey Championship.