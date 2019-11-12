Coming off a series split against Michigan State, Penn State has a chance to take advantage of the bigger ice when the Nittany Lions head to Minnesota.

Instead of the typical 200’ x 85’ regulation ice, the Golden Gophers skate on an Olympic-sized 200’ x 100’ sheet, allowing more room to spread around the office.

For a Penn State offense that has scored the fourth-most goals in the nation, that could mean a huge advantage.

“We’re a fast team up front so I think a lot of guys are going to have fun with that — a little extra room, time to make plays,” Alex Limoges said. “We just have to keep grinding, keep our shifts short. It’s going to be a little hard on the legs.”

Minnesota hasn’t gotten off to the hottest start, going 1-3-2 in its last six games — but defeated No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday to win the series 1-0-1.

While the Gophers may have the advantage of practicing on it all season, Guy Gadowsky has had previous experience on Olympic ice when he coached at Alaska Fairbanks for five years.

“I think it’s a disservice to think that you’re going to play a different game on that ice sheet,” Gadowsky said. “Guys get around the ice better — probably have a little better chance — but it’s still hockey.”

Additionally, the Nittany Lions began the season with a nine-game homestand. They will be making their first trip away from Pegula this weekend.

To Gadowsky, it doesn’t matter a whole lot.

“A lot of coaches will say they really like to get on the road early so that the guys do some bonding and face some different obstacles,” Gadowsky said, “but it is what it is. I don’t think we pay too much attention to it.”

From a team perspective, it’s a great chance for the new guys to get to know the veterans better. Minnesota transfer Clayton Phillips is looking forward to spending some quality time with his team this weekend.

“It’s really just exciting more than anything,” Phillips said. “It’s obviously our team's first road trip of the year. It’s always a lot of fun getting the boys on the road. It's just a lot of hanging out around the rink and the hotel.”

Phillips, who spent that past two seasons with the Golden Gophers, is set to make his return to the all-familiar ice this weekend. To him, it’s more-or-less just another weekend as a Nittany Lion.

“I don’t think it’ll be weird,” Phillips said. “Obviously I know quite a few guys on the team. It’s one of the weekends for me that I circle on my calendar after this summer. I’m just really excited to get in there and play with this group of guys.”

This season, the Limoges-Barratt-Folkes line has been a tad quieter on the scoresheet than last season. The trio has accounted for six goals and 12 assists through nine games, which certainly isn’t bad.

Both Gadowsky and Limoges think it’s a testament to the star power on the line, causing teams to pay more attention to them.

To Limoges, though, it’s no problem for the offense.

“We have four lines that can score goals constantly .When they take away one [line] then somebody else is going to shoot.”