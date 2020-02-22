With two goals in just 31 seconds, senior Nikita Pavlychev and freshman Kevin Wall helped Penn State erase a one-goal deficit and take a third period lead against Minnesota at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday night.

The 3-2 win clinched home ice for the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Tournament, and possibly, a Big Ten regular-season title.

Exactly nine minutes into the third period down 2-1, Penn State found itself on a potent offensive rush. Freshman Tyler Gratton plunged toward the net before completing a near-perfect cross-ice pass to Pavlychev, who finished the job.

“A great play by Pavlychev, [but] you can’t overlook a really great play by Gratton,” Guy Gadowsky said. “Boy, was that nice.”

Penn State went back on the attack as soon as the puck hit the ice, forcing its way into the Minnesota zone. From behind the Golden Gophers’ net, Pavlychev tried for a wrap-around goal but was unsuccessful.

The puck went through some traffic and traveled away from the net. Front and center, Wall found the sliding puck and fired a wrist shot past Minnesota goalie Jack LaFontaine, giving Penn State the lead.

“I’ve just tried to stay with my game and just tried to simplify as much as I can,” Wall said. “Playing with a guy like Nikita Pavlychev you just go to the net and the puck will be there, so very fortunate to get that one tonight.”

The Nittany Lions bench erupted immediately, sending Pegula Ice Arena in a frenzy. A crowd that had been silent for most of the first 40 minutes of play was alive and loud.

“The place was buzzing and we could barely hear each other,” Pavlychev said. “I think the whole team was really feeding off of that, it was probably one of the loudest I heard Pegula in a long, long time.”

For Wall, the goal served as a reward for all his hard work. The Carolina Hurricanes draft pick had just one goal coming into the night but left with the game-winner in the regular season finale.

“He’s been playing his best hockey of late, and obviously he’s extremely talented,” Gadowsky said. “If you have a great attitude and you work hard, things usually come around and that’s exactly what we’re seeing with him.”

Despite being the game-winner, Wall’s goal might be one that propels the Nittany Lions to a Big Ten regular-season title. However, Wall won’t take singular credit for his heroics.

“I think that’s pretty cool, but again, I don’t want to look at it as it was because of me,” Wall said. “I think our whole team just played exceptionally well tonight.”

The scores came after the Nittany Lions sputtered through the first 30 minutes of play, down two goals. Evan Barratt scored in the second period to put Penn State on the board, but it wasn’t until the third in which things started to click.

“If we kept on doing it, we believed that it would eventually go in,” Gadowsky said. “The guys had some faith that if they kept on going that it was going to happen for them.”

The Nittany Lions came out strong in the third period and began to produce sustained attacks in the Golden Gophers’ zone. Penn State moved the puck effectively and created one prime chance after another.

“We felt like Minnesota was getting a little tired,” Pavlychev said. “So we knew that as long as we keep on doing what we’re doing, we could pull it back.”

The Nittany Lions did just that, harnessing the energy from back-to-back goals and riding it all the way to a 3-2 victory.

“Momentum is a very real thing,'' Gadowksy said. “This crowd gets that snowball rolling pretty quickly, and I really do think that’s a big part of it.”

Now, the Nittany Lions will await their fate as other teams around the Big Ten finish their regular season slate next week. Either way, Penn State will host at least one Big Ten Tournament game at Pegula Ice Arena coming off a comeback win against the Golden Gophers.

“For us, a big weekend like this was huge,” Wall said. “Especially going into playoffs, it just couldn’t have gone better for us.”