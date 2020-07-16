Luke Juha’s life has always been centered around hockey, and once he decided it was time to hang up his skates, Juha knew hockey would still be in his life some way.

And Juha found exactly that working in finance with Gavin Hockey Wealth Specialists.

“I was fortunate enough to find myself at a company that deals primarily with hockey players,” Juha said. “We focus on educating and protecting professional athletes so they can make well informed decisions to achieve their personal and financial goals.

“Day to day, we make sure hockey players and other professional athletes are focusing on the right things — and that’s being the best at what they do and leaving the finance to us.”

Gavin Hockey Wealth Specialists is located in the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, home of the Toronto Maple Leafs, where Juha works with NHL players located across the world on a daily basis.

“One of the most rewarding parts of my job is making sure players are educated and are aware of their financial situations, because a lot of them don’t like to worry about that until after they’re done with their careers,” Juha said. “It’s important for them to have ownership over their finances and have them understand that once hockey is over they have to be financially strong so they don’t have to work afterward.”

And according to Juha, Penn State’s focus on life after hockey helped him to break into the world of finance.

“Obviously, from a hockey standpoint, they were able to push us and work on our game like any other coach,” Juha said. “But what the coaching staff really did was prepare us for life after hockey, because they put so much emphasis on being a good teammate, being a good student and also being involved in the community and being a good person outside of the rink."

Like many of those in his class, his relationship with his former teammates has continued since leaving the Nittany Lions behind.

Matt Skoff, Eric Scheid and former roommate Max Gardiner are just three former teammates who Juha speaks with regularly.

“We’re so close because we were the first Division I team, so building a strong foundation of work ethic, passion and commitment was something the coaching staff worked on us,” Juha said. “We wanted to be the best — we wanted to be the best versions of ourselves and they did a really good job of guiding us.

“It was on all of us to bring the team to where we wanted to be in the first couple years, I think we grew a lot tighter during those years.”

Gardiner believes Juha will be a lifelong friend as the two talk on a weekly basis.

Gardiner, while admitting that Juha’s messiness in college was only due to the fact that he cooked most of their meals, said his positivity made him an essential part of the team.

“I think anyone — but specifically me spending so much time with him — if I was having a tough day he’s got a positive outlook on life, and I think he could really cheer anyone up at any time,” Gardiner said.

Juha’s attitude didn’t go unnoticed by his former teammates, and was welcomed during Penn State’s first season as an NCAA team.

“His positive attitude was pretty infectious around the room in a program where we were struggling out of the gate,” Scheid said. “It was good to have someone with the attitude he brought and the energy he brought everyday to the rink.

"He lifted everyone’s spirits in some of those darker times for us.”

Juha’s former teammates remember his intensity and dedication not only to hockey, but additionally to schoolwork and keeping himself in shape.

“One thing I can say is when it came to classes and studying and exams, as an athlete there’s a lot on your plate, right? You’ve got workouts, games, practices, the whole nine yards,” Skoff said. “Luke, I think was in the top at just about everything — friend, teammate and student.”

Scheid, noting Juha’s dedication to fitness, remembers a time when Guy Gadowsky wasn’t happy with Juha’s athletic performance heading into his senior year.

“He trained all summer, he cares — and Coach [Gadowksy] was so mad at him, and we could not figure it out,” Scheid said. “[Gadowsky] was seriously grilling him, calling him into his office. It was bad, because he was a captain at that time and it turned out, he had mono.

“We were thinking ‘what the heck’s going on here’ and then the kid just was physically ill, but he was still coming to the rink everyday trying to train and take care of his body.”

After Penn State, Juha played professionally for two years, first with the New York Islanders’ ECHL team, the Missouri Mavericks and then in France in the Synerglace Ligue Magnus with Charmonix in 2017.

Former teammates Scheid and David Glen also accompanied Juha in the same French league that season.

“I was planning on hanging up the boots that summer but I got an offer to play in France, and jumped at the opportunity to go live in the French Alps and play hockey and continue my career, knowing at the end of it I’d be looking for a job,” Juha said. “After that summer I decided to start asking around for employment.”

The switch from the hockey world to the finance world was seamless to Juha, and the ability to still have the sport in his life was something he didn’t want to miss out on.

“Finance in the world of business really goes hand in hand with the life of an athlete, because it’s high pace, it’s competitive,” Juha said. “There’s importance with integrity.

“I didn’t want hockey to be over in my life because I love the sport.”

