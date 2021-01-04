After winning four games in a row to claw back to just one game below .500, Penn State will have to wait a bit longer to try to reach the mark.

The Nittany Lions fell to Michigan State 5-1 Monday afternoon to move to 4-6 on the season.

The Spartans jumped out to an early 2-0 lead within the first 5:03 of the game, but unlike against the Sun Devils, the offense did not have a response to the early deficit.

Penn State’s power play would give the Nittany Lions a glimmer of hope but Drew DeRidder proved too tough.

Penn State could only beat DeRidder one time for the second night in a row.

The two goals Penn State scored in its series is the lowest total since it scored three against Minnesota to start the season.

Offense stymied by DeRidder for a second night in a row

The lack of offense was not necessarily the fault of Penn State, but more so the product of Drew DeRidder being impenetrable.

The junior stopped 36 shots, time and time again sprawling across the crease to make a save or finding another way to block what seemed to be a sure-fire Nittany Lion goal.

DeRidder’s 36 save performance comes off the heels of a 28 save, one goal game from the night before which the Nittany Lions were able to win 1-0.

Power play a bright spot again

Penn State started the season struggling mightily on the power play, but has since turned it around.

The Nittany Lions came into this game five of their last 11 on the power plays and kept it rolling against the Spartans.

They converted on their second power play of the night for what would be the only Penn State goal of the night.

The three power play chances resulted in only one goal, however it was the only goal of the night for Penn State.

Captain Alex Limoges didn’t have to do much either, simply tapping it in off a beautiful feed from a well drawn up and well executed play, similar to what the power play unit has shown of late.

Will Holtforster sighting in East Lansing

After an empty net goal, and with Penn State trailing 5-1, Guy Gadowsky gave graduate student Will Holtforster a chance to make his NCAA debut.

Holtforster had previously been on the Penn State club team, the Penn State Ice Lions before joining the team last season.

Holtforster did not face a shot while in net.