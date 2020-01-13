Penn State men's hockey vs Ohio State, goal celebration
Penn State celebrates Sam Sternschein’s (27) goal during the men’s hockey game against Ohio State at Pegula Ice Arena on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The no. 6 Nittany Lions lead the no. 11 Buckeyes 3-1 in the second intermission.

 Jonah Rosen

Following a win over Robert Morris, Penn State remained at No. 6 in the USCHO Division I Men's Poll, the latest of which was released on Monday.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Colonials 6-2 on Saturday night in Pittsburgh, improving their overall record to 16-6.

Penn State is the highest among all Big Ten squads ranked in the poll.

Cornell and North Dakota are now tied as the No. 1 teams in the nation, as each garnered 956 points in the poll. No. 3 Minnesota State also received first-place votes.

