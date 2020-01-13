Following a win over Robert Morris, Penn State remained at No. 6 in the USCHO Division I Men's Poll, the latest of which was released on Monday.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Colonials 6-2 on Saturday night in Pittsburgh, improving their overall record to 16-6.

Penn State is the highest among all Big Ten squads ranked in the poll.

Cornell and North Dakota are now tied as the No. 1 teams in the nation, as each garnered 956 points in the poll. No. 3 Minnesota State also received first-place votes.