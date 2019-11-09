In the first period on Friday night, Penn State center Nikita Pavlychev opened the floodgates.

After being shutout the night before, the senior’s goal erupted the Nittany Lions’ bench after more than 70 minutes of scoreless hockey to begin the weekend.

“Hopefully we broke the dam,” Guy Gadowsky thought to himself immediately following the goal.

The offense immediately began flowing, as the other Penn State players caught Pavlychev’s momentum. The scoring proved to be contagious, as six different Nittany Lions’ scored in the blue and white’s 6-4 over Michigan State.

“That certainly wasn’t the best chance that we had all weekend,” Gadowksy said about Pavlychev’s goal. “It was just great to see one go in.”

The Penn State offense used the goal as the foundation for a dominating offensive performance. The Nittany Lions scored six goals on 31 shots and scored at least once in all three periods.

“We got a special group,” center Evan Barratt said. “We’re excited with the group we have.”

Barratt was Penn State’s second goal scorer of the contest, as the junior put home a highlight-reel backhander. The goal gave the Nittany Lions the 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Following the break, defenseman Clayton Phillips scored his first goal of the season from the blue line and left wing Alex Limoges scored on the power play to continue the offensive onslaught. Right wing Sam Sternschein added a goal and left wing Denis Smirnov blasted the puck into an empty Michigan State net to round out the scoring.

In total, Penn State’s six goals included scores from all three forward positions and a defenseman. Nine different Nittany Lions also recorded assists in the matchup.

Left wing Aarne Talvitie and right wing Liam Folkes led the way with a pair of assists each. Seven Penn State players had one assist in the game.

“That just shows how deep we are as a group,” Barratt said. “When everyone’s clicking, anyone can score at any time in the game.”

While the variety in the Nittany Lions’ box score isn’t a bad thing, it is not something that carries much weight in the eyes of Gadowsky.

“I really don’t care where we get them from to be honest with you,” Gadowsky said. “We just wanted to get them because last night we didn’t have any.”