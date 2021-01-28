After a nightmarish 0-5 start to the season, a young Penn State team could have easily thrown in the towel and moved its focus elsewhere.

Just 12 games later, that same squad finds itself above the .500 mark for the first time all year at 9-8-0 after another overtime victory Thursday night.

After entering the third period down 1-0 against Notre Dame, Penn State showed the same kind of resiliency it has all year and battled back to forced overtime. The Nittany Lions eventually got their fourth overtime win in as many chances.

However, this season could have looked drastically different had the Nittany Lions decided to give up after their tough start.

There were certainly more than enough reasons to chalk this season up as a lost cause: a young team that just graduated some of the program’s best players, a lack of continuity from not spending much time together and no fans at any games.

To make matters worse, Guy Gadowsky is not spending much time in the locker room due to coronavirus protocols, making it even more difficult to communicate with his team.

Because of this, Gadowsky thinks his captain Alex Limoges, who scored his 50th career goal Thursday night, deserves a lot of credit for the turnaround.

“[He deserves] a monstrous amount [of credit],” Gadowsky said. “The job he’s done to keep this positive is awesome. [It’s] probably equally as important as what he’s done on the ice.”

Gadowsky has mentioned that he feels Limoges has, possibly, the hardest job of any of the captains that came before him due to the various extenuating circumstances.

Limoges’ teammates have always seen him as a great leader, though.

Junior goaltender Oskar Autio, who made 31 saves on 32 Fighting Irish shots in the win, said Limoges has been one of the leaders for as long as he can remember, and that his leadership is one of the main reasons this team has turned its season around.

“He’s been a leader as long as I’ve been here,” Autio said. “I think a lot of our success is coming from our leaders and especially him.”

Despite Limoges’ work as captain, the credit for the bounce back does not fall solely on his shoulders.

Gadowsky shouted out the entire senior class as well as the two juniors that wear letters, Aarne Talvitie and Paul DeNaples, as pillars to the comeback.

Gadowsky also mentioned that it is the team as a whole that deserves credit rather than the coaches.

“I would love to take even a bit of credit for [the turnaround], but I can’t,” Gadowsky said. “A big thing has been the perseverance and positive atmosphere the guys have created.”

That perseverance has propelled the Nittany Lions above the .500 mark, a feat that seemed impossible just a few weeks ago.

Limoges credits his team for the way it handled the adversity that was thrown its way and feels that surpassing .500 on the season is a big accomplishment.

However, getting to this point didn’t come without a lot of time and effort put in by Gadowsky’s squad.

“The guys showed a lot of resiliency and a lot of courage,” Limoges said. “So being over .500 is a huge milestone. It's something that we've been working for every weekend and every day in practice.”

While the benchmark is certainly a pleasant sight to see, there is still more work to be done, as Penn State still has 11 games on its schedule, which includes two against Michigan that are currently listed as postponed.

Gadowsky agrees with Limoges that being above .500 is nice; however, he is not focused on the team’s win-loss record at this point in the season.

Rather, he is focused on getting better every day, which he feels there is a lot of room for.

“We just want to continue to improve,” Gadowsky said. “We still have a ways to go. It’s nice to hear, but we’re just looking to improve every week.”

Improvement is something the Nittany Lions have certainly done throughout the season, not only in terms of overall record, but also on special teams and in net as well.

While there is still room to grow, Limoges is proud of all of his teammates and how they have battled through adversity from the start of the season.

He also warns that this is just this beginning for a Penn State team that’s won nine of its last 12.

“I’m proud of every guy in there because it would have been real easy to say ‘Alright this isn’t our year, let’s pack it in,’,” Limoges said. “We’re not going to stop now.”

