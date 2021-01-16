It took 14 games, but Penn State has emerged from the Big Ten cellar.

After starting the season 0-5, the Nittany Lions have won seven of their last nine games following Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Michigan State and have risen to sixth place in the seven team conference.

Coming off a 3-2 overtime victory on Friday, Penn State and Michigan State traded goals in the opening period and appeared ready for another defensive struggle.

But from the second period on, it was all Penn State as Aarne Talvitie and Kevin Wall scored for the blue and white to give the home team a commanding two goal lead.

Michigan State thought it had cut its deficit in half in the second period when Jagger Joshua put a shot past Oskar Autio on the power play, but the goal was waved off due to incidental contact to the goalie.

The Spartans never seriously threatened from that point on, as the Nittany Lions finished off just their second series sweep of the season and moved to .500 on the year.

Penn State beat Arizona State in back-to-back games in December, but the Sun Devils are not a member of the conference this season despite playing a Big Ten slate.

Talvitie finds consistency after slow start

It was hardly a brilliant first five games for Talvitie.

The alternate captain netted zero goals and assisted on just two scores in Penn State’s first five losses of the season.

But in his last nine games, Talvitie has scored five times and assisted on three more goals.

Though he netted two goals in the Nittany Lions’ first win of the season against Michigan in December, Saturday’s performance was perhaps his best all-around game.

Talvitie scored on arguably the Nittany Lions’ prettiest goal of the season after some tic-tac-toe passing from Kevin Wall and Christian Berger to put Penn State up for good.

Later in the period, Talvitie and Wall switched places as the former assisted the latter on a hard-fought goal.

For a team that has struggled to find consistency on offense, Talvitie has recently become a reliable contributor.

Stellar defense and high volume offense work in tandem

It’s rare for the Nittany Lions to be firing on all cylinders, but such was the case in many ways against the Spartans.

Penn State dominated in terms of shots and totaled 35 strikes, while Michigan State could muster only a measly 22 attempts on net.

The Spartans’ lack of opportunities on net should not be attributed to faults within their offense — though they are last in the Big Ten with just 27 goals in 14 games — but the Nittany Lions’ control of all aspects of the game.

Throughout the contest, it seemed Penn State was consistently in possession of the puck and Michigan State’s players were on their heels.

While “complete games” such as Saturday’s performance have hardly been commonplace around the program this season, the Nittany Lions’ victory is indicative of what it takes to achieve sustained success in Big Ten play.

Evan Bell ends his scoreless streak

Offensive prowess from a defenseman is typically viewed as an added bonus for most hockey teams.

Such is the case with Penn State’s Evan Bell, who entered Saturday’s game with just one goal on the season and hadn’t put a shot past the opposition’s goalie since early December in a 3-1 loss to Michigan.

But in the Nittany Lions’ second straight win over Michigan State, it was Bell who kicked off the scoring with a nifty wrist shot that slivered past DeRidder.

While Bell shouldn’t be counted on to make such frequent contributions, Penn State was quick to take any offense it could against DeRidder considering the difficulties he has posed against the Nittany Lions.

When Michigan State hosted Penn State in early January, the Nittany Lions could only muster a pair of goals in as many games.

Though other well-known contributors on offense like Talvitie and Wall chipped in, it was Bell’s initial goal that catapulted Penn State’s offense.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE