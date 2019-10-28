For the second consecutive week, Penn State is ranked No. 12 in the USCHO Division I Men's Poll, the latest of which released on Monday.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a 2-1 win over in-state foe Robert Morris on Friday, improving their overall record to 4-1-0.

Penn State remains third-highest among all Big Ten teams ranked in the poll. Undefeated Notre Dame was ranked fifth in Monday's poll, while Wisconsin dropped to No. 7.

No. 1 Denver remains the top team in the nation, receiving 46 first-place votes. No. 2 Minnesota State also received four first-place votes.