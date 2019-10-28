Men's Hockey vs. Robert Morris, Folkes (26)
Liam Folkes (26) brings the puck around the net during the men’s hockey game vs. Robert Morris at Pegula Ice Arena on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. No. 12/9 Penn State defeated Robert Morris 2-1.

 Lauren Magnotta

For the second consecutive week, Penn State is ranked No. 12 in the USCHO Division I Men's Poll, the latest of which released on Monday.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a 2-1 win over in-state foe Robert Morris on Friday, improving their overall record to 4-1-0.

Penn State remains third-highest among all Big Ten teams ranked in the poll. Undefeated Notre Dame was ranked fifth in Monday's poll, while Wisconsin dropped to No. 7.

No. 1 Denver remains the top team in the nation, receiving 46 first-place votes. No. 2 Minnesota State also received four first-place votes.

