Aarne Talvitie’s World Junior experience was the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

He captained Finland to a gold medal at the tournament, a crowning achievement in any hockey career.

But that moment came at a cost.

He suffered a torn ACL during the gold medal game, meaning that he wouldn’t be able to rejoin Penn State during its late season push.

There was plenty of promise after his five-goal and 11-assist first half, but all that hope went away with the injury.

Even though it cost him the second half of his season, he wouldn’t trade that moment for anything.

“It’s one of the best moments I have ever had in my life when it comes to hockey,” Talvitie said. “The whole thing with the team, what we went through… we didn’t have that much expectations and the fact that we were able to win the whole thing was really cool.”

Finland’s win in the tournament came as a surprise to many, but that’s what made the moment special.

What made the moment even more special was the “C” on his jersey.

“To be the captain of the team was a great experience,” Talvitie said. “It was one of the best months of my life.”

He is only a sophomore, but being the captain at a major international tournament is an experience that has benefits far beyond the tournament itself.

“I learned a lot during that time span, especially when things weren’t going our way and we had to bounce back,” Talvitie said. “It’s a tournament where if you lose you’re out. Of course there was a lot of pressure but you just gotta keep it together, be the best leader you can be.”

But after the tournament, the focus shifted to recovery.

He didn’t know what to expect from the process, but know it was going to take time

“I worked so hard,” Talvitie said. “It’s been a while and it’s not easy to jump straight back to college hockey. It’s not an easy league to play in.”

He has been cleared for contact and played a considerable amount during the international game last week.

According to Guy Gadowsky, he’s still got work to do.

“He’s looked good,” Gadowsky said at Penn State Media Day. “He’s not 100 percent what we expect him to be when the season starts but he’s been looking really good with his skating and it’s really nice to see him first couple days with contact and to me he looks fairly comfortable.”

He’ll likely play in this weekend’s opener against Sacred Heart, and it’ll be at a new position compared to last season.

Talvitie will play at center this season, and while he has experience playing at that position over the course of his career, a change at position and rehabbing an injury is a difficult situation.

And while he may not be completely healthy, Talvitie knows that it’s a process to get back to where he wants to be.

“I just have to be patient and sometimes it’s a little frustrating,” Talvitie said. “Things seem a little bit harder than they used to be. I just have to work my way through and be patient.”