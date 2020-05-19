Editor’s Note: Speculation State is a weekly series where we leave reality and look at what could’ve occurred if Penn State’s athletic teams were able to finish their 2020 seasons.

What looked to be a promising postseason for Penn State was cut short by a global pandemic.

With a 20-10-4 record and a senior class ready to leave their mark, Penn State was showing all the signs of being a potentially dangerous team in the postseason.

Below is a hypothetical account of what could have possibly happened if the postseason was not cancelled.

Penn State wins Big Ten semifinal game

In their Big Ten semifinal matchup, the Nittany Lions defeated Minnesota in a close game, winning 5-4.

Penn State started the first period fast, scoring two goals in the first 10 minutes of play in front of a sold out raucous crowd in Pegula Ice Arena.

Cole Hults started off the scoring for Penn State with one goal in the first period, assisted by teammates Brandon Biro and Nate Sucese.

Mere minutes later, Aarne Talvitie scored with the help of Sam Sternschein.

In the last five minutes of the period, things began to unravel for Penn State, with Minnesota’s Quinn Preston scoring in the last few minutes. With a minute remaining, Jaxon Nelson scored assisted by Nathan Burke.

In the second period, Penn State had a tough time recovering from the final moments of the previous period.

Minnesota’s Sampo Ranta started off the second period with a goal rattling the Nittany Lions.

Alex Limoges got the Nittany Lions back on track, scoring at 12:06 to tie the score, assisted by Liam Folkes and Evan Barratt.

After a penalty against Minnesota for cross-checking, the Nittany Lions had their chance to take the lead.

As the second period was nearing a close, Nikita Pavlychev broke the tie, scoring on the power play with assists from Brandon Biro and Paul DeNaples.

Minnesota ramped things up in the third period, putting the pressure on Penn State.

After blocking an onslaught of shots, Peyton Jones couldn’t save a shot from Ranta, tying the game once again.

With only a few minutes left in the period, it appeared things would go into overtime.

But a game-winning goal with 1:02 left in regulation from Sucese gave the Nittany Lions the victory and sent Pegula Ice Arena into a frenzy as Minnesota once again left Pegula Ice Arena without a victory.

A tough championship game

The championship game against Ohio State went similarly to the semifinals, neck and neck for all three periods.

Penn State scored no goals in the first period, and seemed uncharacteristically disorganized.

Pavlychev then received a five minute major for fighting, and things continued to go downhill.

Jones tried his hardest to block all shots from the Buckeyes, but with six minutes remaining in the first period, Tanner Laczynski scored a power play goal for Ohio State. Three minutes later, Ronnie Hein scored again, giving Ohio State a two goal lead.

As soon as the second period started Penn State sprang into action, and the Nittany Lions seemed like a different team versus the previous 20 minutes.

Just over six minutes into the start of the period, Folkes scored, assisted by Limoges and Barratt.

Halfway through the period, Evan Bell tied the game, assisted by Talvitie and Kevin Wall.

The tie was quickly broken when mere minutes later, Laczynski scored again, with Ohio State taking the lead.

At the start of the third period Penn State continued the momentum, with Barratt bringing the game to a tie, yet again. Barratt was assisted by Limoges and Folkes.

The game continued through the halfway mark with the Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions unable to break the tie.

With 1:56 left in the final period, Denis Smirnov, assisted by Biro and Sucese, scored the game winning goal.

Penn State won its second Big Ten Championship in program history, with the senior class that won its first in front of a sold out Pegula Ice Arena as freshmen in 2016.

Victory in NCAA Regional Semifinals

Riding off the high of their second Big Ten Championship win, Penn State defeated Denver in the regional semifinals.

The team that had stopped them from progressing in both the 2017 and 2018 semifinals did not stop the Nittany Lions this time, even if the beginning seemed as if history would repeat itself.

Denver took the lead in the first period, with two goals from Brett Stapley and one goal late in the period from Brink assisted by Hank Crone.

The second period, Penn State ramped things up, with Jones allowing no goals and the Nittany Lions scoring twice.

Mason Snell scored early in the second period, assisted by Limoges and Barratt, and Sucese scored with 12:08 remaining in the period, assisted by Biro.

The third period started off with Penn State tying the game, with a goal from Hults assisted by Talvitie 48 seconds after puck drop.

Denver broke the tie just over two minutes after Hults scored, with Jaakko Heikkinen scoring, assisted by Jake Durflinger.

Tyler Gratton scored late in the final period, assisted by Limoges and Hults, once again tying the game.

With 3:12 remaining in the period, Barratt scored the game winning goal, assisted by Folkes and Penn State once again had some late game heroics, this time in Allentown.

A historic season comes to a close

After a strong first two periods in the NCAA regional finals against two-time defending champion Minnesota–Duluth, Penn State couldn’t produce in the third.

Penn State started off strong, with DeNaples assisted by Hults and Biro, and Wall unassisted scoring in the first half of the period.

With 8:05 left to go in the period, Tanner Laderoute scored unassisted for Minnesota–Duluth, cutting the Penn State lead in half.

During the second period, Penn State continued to widen the gap. At 4:03, Smirnov, assisted by Biro and Sucese, scored, giving the Nittany Lions a two goal lead.

It was at this point that the Nittany Lions’ luck began to change.

Smirnov was taken off the ice shortly after for being boarded by Scott Perunovich. He did not return to the game.

Penn State was not able to make use of the powerplay, and was unable to make scoring chances. Once again the Nittany Lions appeared disorganized.

The Bulldogs’ Quinn Olson scored shortly after, closing the gap. Olson was assisted by Jarod Hilderman and Noah Cates.

Koby Bender then tied the game at 3-3, with three minutes remaining in the second.

Shortly after the third period began, Perunovich scored assisted by Nick Swaney and Nick Wolff, giving the Bulldogs the lead.

Penn State seemed more organized than the previous period, which paid off when at 11:03, Gratton scored, assisted by Myllari and Connor McMenamin.

The game was not tied for long, as Cole Koepke scored with 6:05 remaining, assisted by Cates, making the score 5-4.

Penn State was not able to come back from this deficit, and the Bulldogs moved on to the Frozen Four.

While the Nittany Lions may not have made the programs first Frozen Four, they succeeded in winning their second Big Ten Championship and finally defeated Denver in the NCAA Tournament, after an unlikely draw against them in the first round.

Penn State’s seniors’ legacy will be remembered as the class who gave the program its first two Big Ten Championships.

