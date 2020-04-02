Evan Barratt might be on his way to the Windy City, but he has left a mark on Happy Valley that will last forever.

One of the most explosive players in program history, the junior has also become a fan favorite for his aggressive playstyle and daring skills that often leave the college hockey world speechless.

With several SportsCenter Top 10 appearances throughout his career in State College, Barratt has been making a name for himself over the past few years and has no shortage of highlights.

While it’s difficult to narrow it down to so few, here are five of Barratt’s finest moments in a blue and white jersey.

Hat trick vs. Michigan - Nov. 17, 2018

In his sophomore season, Barratt netted his first and only hat trick against the Wolverines in a thrilling 7-6 overtime victory.

Barratt picked up three of Penn State’s first four goals of the contest and took a penalty in one of the most memorable games in Pegula’s existence.

Batting in the rebound at Ohio State - Feb. 13, 2020

In one of the weirdest goals of his career, Barratt was able to knock an errant puck out of mid-air and past the keeper in the 2-2 tie.

The goal occurred less than two minutes into the opening frame. To show off in front of your own fans is one thing, but silencing a rival crowd in such a fashion is borderline disrespectful.

The moves on Liam Folkes to drive to set the play up is a highlight on its own, but scoring on a baseball swing doesn’t happen often enough in the game of hockey.

#NTDP Alumni Update. Evan Barratt shows his skill set with the pretty bat in goal in Friday's 2-2 with Ohio State. Barratt crashes the net and bats home the rebound and now has recorded 11 🚨's and 21 🍏's in 30 games with the Nittany Lions. #HockeyValley #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/aUwGBqnDB9 — Stars n’ Stripes Hockey (@StarsStripesHKY) February 13, 2020

Tipping it to himself vs. Michigan State - Nov. 11, 2019

I don’t think anyone in Pegula could believe what they just saw after Barratt scored this sneaky goal.

Like the other bat-in goal, Folkes’ set up is unreal and puts Barratt in the perfect position, but it takes a special kind of player to finish like that.

The hockey IQ on the play is difficult to comprehend. All we can do is sit back and wonder how a player could read a play that far in advance.

#NTDP Alumni Update. Quite possibly the goal of the weekend from Penn St. forward and Chicago prospect Evan Barratt. Barratt corrals the rebound, bats it out front to himself, then bangs it home before getting taken out by Spartan D-man Butrus Ghafari. #HockeyValley #OneGoal pic.twitter.com/d8ChT8dITa — Stars n’ Stripes Hockey (@StarsStripesHKY) November 11, 2019

Lacrosse goal vs. Arizona State - Nov. 3, 2018

Watching this clip back, there is at least an entire second between the time when the puck goes in the net and when the Roar Zone students react. I’m not even sure Barratt himself knew it went in initially.

The iconic goal — accompanied by the equally-iconic spin-o-rama celebration — will be in hockey highlight reels for years to come. It’s not just the execution that is impressive, but the courage to even attempt such a shot is otherworldly.

Penalty box antics vs. Minnesota - Feb. 23, 2018

It was tough to put this over the iconic lacrosse goal, but hear me out.

The video of Barratt mocking then-Minnesota defender and current New York Ranger Ryan Lindgren by imitating a crying baby in the penalty box was a classic as soon as it happened, but it’s the context of the situation that makes the incident even better.

Current New York Ranger Ryan Lindgren and Barratt get in a scuffle. Barratt responds by incessantly imitating a crying baby. pic.twitter.com/vOhb25q6BD — Max Jordan (@maxjordan00) April 3, 2020

Five seconds after the two players were released from the box, Barratt hammered Lindgren with a vicious open-ice hit that sent Pegula into a frenzy.

The two are released from the box simultaneously, and Barratt immediately lights up Lindgren less than five seconds later. Notice the shot total. pic.twitter.com/71M5XvBnSr — Max Jordan (@maxjordan00) April 3, 2020

Barratt capped off the shift by sniping bar down on the Minnesota keeper en route to a 5-1 beatdown.

Barratt finishes off the greatest shift of his career by sniping Mat Robson bar down, picking up the 5-1 victory in the process. Oh yeah, he was a freshman at the time. pic.twitter.com/Ujshgc6jtM — Max Jordan (@maxjordan00) April 3, 2020

As if that wasn’t sweet enough for Penn State fans, Barratt was still in his freshman season at the time. Hard to top such a sequence of events.