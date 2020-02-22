From disappointment to jubilation. That’s what the Pegula crowd went through in the span of 31 seconds.

Down 2-1 with 11 minutes to go, Nikita Pavlychev and Kevin Wall turned the game upside, each scoring within a minute of each other, leading to the 3-2 victory for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions now hold a four-point advantage in the Big Ten standings going into their idle week.

Penn State had to come back from 2-0 down to save its hopes for a regular-season Big Ten title, and thanks to its third period efforts, it was able to do that.

Comeback kids

Penn State’s two-goal barrage in the third was created thanks in large part to two freshmen.

On Pavlychev’s goal, Tyler Gratton got behind the defense and dished it right on the stick of the Pavlychev who was streaking down the ice.

Wall’s goal was only his second on the year, but there might have not been a bigger one all year across the whole team.

The freshman was in the right spot at the right time, cashing in the loose puck from the slot.

Finally opening the door

Friday night saw almost 70 minutes of action without a penalty called. The first period on Saturday didn’t see any calls either, but that changed in the second frame.

Penn State took two penalties in the period, adding one in the third, but the penalty kill did its job, even with the lack of practice leading up to it.

The Nittany Lions were perfect on the penalty kill in the game, staying in it when they were down 2-0.

Subpar start

Penn State dominated at the drop of the puck on Friday. While it still had a decent shot advantage after one on Saturday, it would not be described as domination.

Minnesota had the better of the chances in the opening frame, leading to a 1-0 lead at the first intermission.

It wouldn’t be until late in the second period where Evan Barratt would cash in a rebound to make it 2-1, the start of what would be the comeback victory for the Nittany Lions