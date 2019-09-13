Penn State has gotten another commitment, this time from an in-state prospect.

Forward Owen McLaughlin, from Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, has committed to Penn State.

2003 Owen McLaughlin to Penn St. LF Plays fast and wins puck races. Great mobility and a high effort player. Makes plays and knows when to slow it down to let plays develop. He is a nifty passer. "B" at ECC Labor Day and "B+" at U16 Natty Camp. pic.twitter.com/xoJKB2xEDT — Neutral Zone (@_Neutral_Zone) September 13, 2019

McLaughlin, a 16-year-old, has played for the Valley Forge Minutemen in the past three years.