Penn State Men's Hockey Media day
Head coach Guy Gadowsky answers questions from the media during the Men's Hockey Media Day on Thursday October 4, 2018.

 Ken Kalbach

Penn State has gotten another commitment, this time from an in-state prospect.

Forward Owen McLaughlin, from Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, has committed to Penn State.

McLaughlin, a 16-year-old, has played for the Valley Forge Minutemen in the past three years.

