It was déjà vu at Pegula Ice Arena on Sunday for far too many reasons.

A game winning overtime goal? Check.

A sophomore forward beating Arizona State goalie Evan DeBrouwer from just outside the faceoff circle? Two for two.

The goal being scored by a Connor? That’s a hat trick.

Just two days after Connor MacEachern’s overtime goal led Penn State to a 3-2 victory over No. 20 Arizona State, Connor McMenamin converted a nearly identical shot to give the Nittany Lions another extra time goal, this time making it a 5-4 win over the Sun Devils.

Guy Gadowsky said if anyone was going to finish off the series sweep for Penn State, it was going to be McMenamin.

“I don’t think anybody was surprised that he would get a big goal like that,” Gadowsky said.

McMenamin’s goal capped off Penn State’s largest comeback since 2015, when the Nittany Lions came from three goals behind to beat the Northern Michigan Wildcats by an identical score, 5-4.

In regard to McMenamin’s history with scoring overtime goals, Gadowsky referenced his game-winning goal in a 2-1 overtime victory at Michigan State last January.

Instead of top scorers who attract attention from defenses, Gadowsky said it's the unsung heroes who often come through when their team needs them most.

Such was the case with McMenamin on Sunday.

“Guys that score overtime goals like that, they’re often guys that play for the team and that’s certainly him,” Gadowsky said.

Coming into Sunday’s game, it had been a quiet season thus far for McMenamin.

Aside from a goal in Penn State’s 6-3 loss to Wisconsin in late November, McMenamin hadn’t put a shot in the back of the net all year.

Under two minutes into the overtime period, McMenamin scooped up a loose puck and had an odd man rush with — who else — Connor MacEachern.

Though McMenamin wanted to pass just as MacEachern desired to pass to Alex Limoge Friday night, the former held onto the puck and skated into the Arizona State zone.

From there, the rest is history.

“I just looked at the net and saw that the goalie was giving me short side, so I tried to put it there,” McMenamin said.

But senior captain Alex Limoges saw a different demeanor in McMenamin than a player looking to dish off for the assist.

Limoges said McMenamin told him as soon as he got the puck he was going to shoot.

The leading goal scorer on the team himself after recording two more goals against Arizona State on Sunday, Limoges had quite the series with four points.

But Limoges said he was used to seeing McMenamin score goals in overtime and fully expected the younger forward to come up big.

“I knew once he had the puck on his stick that it was in the back of the net,” Limoges said of McMenamin’s goal.

Gadowsky was in agreement with Limoges and said that McMenamin is the “kind of guy” who should be expected to come up in big situations.

Instead of being surprised by the forward’s success in the waning minutes of the contest, Gadowsky said McMenamin is playing like he would expect him to in late game situations.

“He’s an extremely reliable player that comes up big in big times, and that’s exactly what you saw,” Gadowsky said.

Limoges has been pleased to see younger players like MacEachern and McMenamin step up with game-winning overtime goals in consecutive games.

On a team which lost so much scoring from departed seniors, it’s been sophomores like MacEachern, McMenamin and Kevin Wall who are among the team’s best marksmen.

The captain said it’s been “fun” to see the trio of younger players and others be rewarded for their hard work.

He also said the sophomores have been acting like leaders “on and off the ice” all season long.

So long as they continue giving the team a chance to win, Limoges said the Nittany Lions will be able to achieve their goals for this season.

“These guys are stepping up for us and that’s exactly what we need for us to go far,” Limoges said. “We need their class and I think they’ve done an unbelievable job so far.”

Instead of basking in the glory of his huge goal, McMenamin showcased the type of selflessness Gadowsky was quick to praise in his postgame press conference.

With a team first mentality, McMenamin was just pleased to be part of a winning formula with his individual contribution.

“It could have been anyone,” McMenamin said about the final goal. “I’m just glad we got the win.”

