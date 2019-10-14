Penn State moved up four spots to No. 9 in the USCHO Division I Men's Poll released on Monday.

Previously ranked 13th, the Nittany Lions defeated Sacred Heart 8-2 on Friday and 5-4 on Saturday to open their 2019-20 season with a 2-0-0 record.

The only Big Ten team to do so, Penn State also received one first-place vote in Monday's poll. Other squads that received first-place votes include No. 1 Denver, No. 2 Minnesota State and No. 3 Minnesota Duluth.

The Nittany Lions are now ranked second-highest among all Big Ten teams. Notre Dame is ranked 7th, two spots ahead of Penn State.