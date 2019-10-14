Men's hockey vs. Sacred Heart, Sauvé (11)
Max Sauvé (11) pushes Sacred Heart player Marcus Joseph (16) during the men’s hockey game against Sacred Heart at the Pegula Ice Arena on Oct. 12, 2019. The No. 13/10 Nittany Lions defeated the Pioneers, 5-4.

 Ken Minamoto

Penn State moved up four spots to No. 9 in the USCHO Division I Men's Poll released on Monday.

Previously ranked 13th, the Nittany Lions defeated Sacred Heart 8-2 on Friday and 5-4 on Saturday to open their 2019-20 season with a 2-0-0 record.

The only Big Ten team to do so, Penn State also received one first-place vote in Monday's poll. Other squads that received first-place votes include No. 1 Denver, No. 2 Minnesota State and No. 3 Minnesota Duluth.

The Nittany Lions are now ranked second-highest among all Big Ten teams. Notre Dame is ranked 7th, two spots ahead of Penn State.

