In Saturday night’s rematch between Penn State and Ohio State, the unlikeliest of substitutes made the difference for the Buckeyes.

After two periods of sub-par play, Ohio State’s veteran goaltender Tommy Nappier was replaced by freshman netminder Ryan Snowden. Put in a tough spot, Snowden suffocated the Nittany Lions’ final push for the equalizer, giving the Buckeyes the 4-3 victory at Pegula Ice Arena.

Tied 3-3 through 40 minutes of play, center Gustaf Westlund scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period. The Buckeyes benefited from 15 saves from Snowden in the final period, many of which were very difficult.

Midway through the first period, Penn State created its own opportunity. Deep in Ohio State’s zone, Nittany Lions left wing Alex Limoges stole the puck from a Buckeyes defenseman and immediately looked to find a teammate.

Limoges connected with right wing Liam Folkes, who came blazing down the ice, at the back post. The senior just beat Ohio State goaltender Tommy Nappier, giving the Nittany Lions the lead.

After simultaneous penalties were called on Penn State left wing Brandon Biro and right wing Quinn Preston late in the period, the Buckeyes took advantage of the quick 4-on-4 situation. Center Tanner Laczynski fired a shot top-shelf to beat Penn State goaltender Peyton Jones and tie the game with 34 seconds remaining before intermission.

The second period featured two goals for each side. Both Ohio State and Penn State scored a goal during even-strength play and on the man-advantage, creating a back-and-forth twenty minutes.

Penn State’s goals were scored by center Evan Barratt and left wing Brandon Biro, both of which were set up with quick passes. Ohio State’s pair of goals were scored by Quinn Preston and Gordi Myer, the former of which was scored on the power play.

Defensive miscues

Both defenses made some egregious mistakes in the contest, a few of which translated into goals for the opposite side. Each team had their fair share of turning over pucks in front of their own net, leading to several prime scoring chances.

Both offenses sliced through the opposition’s defense, moving the puck to open players. Both Folkes and Myer were wide open on their goals, receiving the puck and firing it into the net off the pass.

Inconsistent goaltenders

Both Nappier and Jones — two of the top goalies in the Big Ten — were not their usual selves on Saturday. While each came up with big saves and were put in tough spots by their respective defenses, it was not a normal night for the netminders.

Nappier played the first two periods, and never seemed to settle into his normal game. The junior allowed three goals and made 18 saves, good for a .857 save percentage.

On the flip side, Jones played the 57 minutes between the pipes before the Nittany Lions emptied their net. The senior stopped 30 pucks and allowed four goals, recording a .882 save percentage.

Taking advantage of the power play

Just like the previous night, both teams found success on the power play. While penalties were limited in the contest, both Ohio State and Penn State each scored on the man-advantage.

The Buckeyes went 1-for-3 on the night and a perfect 1-for-1 in the second period. On the other hand, Penn State went 1-for-2.