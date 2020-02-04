Penn State’s offense, putting it lightly, has been below average as of late.

The explosiveness that is accustomed to this team has not been there, and it has been hoping to turn it around.

There’s plenty of optimism from Guy Gadowsky, however, hoping that an aspect of another sport also occurs for his own.

“Baseball would have an answer. You always come back to your average…” Gadowsky said. “I think hockey is less so, but if you look at analytics, goal scoring is basically luck. It’s a combination of ice-time and luck, analytics would tell you. And sometimes you’re shooting 20 percent and sometimes you’re shooting two percent.”

The Nittany Lions have been more involved in analytics over the years, and because of that, there’s plenty of hope that players will get out of their respective slumps.

And some big names are on some big slumps.

Evan Barratt has scored twice in the last 10 games. Liam Folkes has scored once in the past 14 games. Aarne Talvitie hasn’t recorded a point in the last seven games.

But Gadowsky believes that should change soon.

Like baseball, he believes everything will average out. A hot streak will take the place of a slump.

“You only worry if you’re not getting the chances,” Gadowsky said. “Eventually it will go in if you continue to work and get chances. You’re concerned when you’re not getting the chances.”

According to the team, the work isn’t the problem. That is part of the reason Gadowsky is hoping the puck will go in at some point.

But according to forward Alex Limoges, Penn State is trying to do too much.

“I think it’s tough when you’re not producing consistency, you try to force things,” Limoges said. “There were a couple times this weekend that I threw it blindly into the middle, and normally I’ll take a second and take a look to see if there’s anybody there. When you force things it’s not going to go your way.”

The BFL line — Barratt, Folkes and Limoges — have struggled since break. Usually, this line is the offensive leaders. When the rest of the team struggles, this line saves the day.

But now, this line, along with the rest of offense, is struggling.

Against Niagara earlier this month, and even Michigan State last week, Penn State got away with it.

But Notre Dame took advantage of defensive mistakes, and the offense couldn’t make up for it.

Maybe there wasn’t a panic about the offense before this weekend. But after it, it’s aware of the problem.

“It’s different. At times we’re trying to do too much out there,” Limoges said. “Definitely got our eyes opened this past weekend.”