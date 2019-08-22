For the third time since the 2015-16 season, former Penn State netminder Eamon McAdam will be playing for a new AHL team at the start of the season.

McAdam, who played in 44 games for Penn State from 2013-16, inked a one-year deal with the AHL's Binghamton Devils.

The Perkasie, Pennsylvania, native's most recent stint in the AHL was this year with the Toronto Marlies, where he played 19 games and posted a 9-9-1 record with an .897 save percentage and a 2.99 goals against average.

Over his career, McAdam has played in a total of 55 AHL games, with a record of 29-20-1 splitting time between the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Toronto Marlies and now the Binghamton Devils.