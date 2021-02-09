More than a week has gone by since Penn State last played a game, and Guy Gadowsky is ready for his team to get back to competing.

The Nittany Lions last took the ice for a competitive game in January, when they fell in overtime to Notre Dame. Even with the defeat, Penn State has won five of its last seven games.

Gadowsky is more than ready for his team to skate against a team donning sweaters other than blue and white at the rink.

“The team felt really good about where we were progressing,” Gadowsky said. “I’m not so sure that a break was what we needed.”

While the Nittany Lions’ offense has grown relatively dormant in recent games, their defense has been stringent and has only given up 17 goals in the last seven games, which is less than 2.5 goals per game.

Penn State had an unscheduled week off to begin February due to an athletic department-wide pause by the University of Michigan. The Nittany Lions were previously slated to face the fourth-place Wolverines Feb. 3 and 4.

“We are just anxious to continue on the path that we’ve been on,” Gadowsky said. “As a team, we just try to continue what we’re doing.”

During the time off, Nittany Lion forward Alex Limoges was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award, which is routinely given to college hockey’s top player.

It’s the second time in Limoges’ career that he’s been nominated for the award, and considering he leads the team in goals with nine and is tied for the team lead in points with 16, his accomplishments in the stat sheet speak for themselves.

But for Gadowsky, Limoges should be in the running for the award for reasons outside of his play.

“There’s incredibly talented players in this league, but I wouldn’t trade any one of them for [Limoges],” Gadowsky said. “He’s as positive and humble a leader as you’ll ever see.”

Limoges has served as the team’s captain for the 2020-21 season. In a season full of adversity and uncertainty, he has provided a guiding presence for the Nittany Lions.

His accolades speak for themselves, but according to Gadowsky, the part of Limoges’ game that is a bit more difficult to quantify is his character. Nothing is more important to Gadowsky than the way his senior captain conducts himself.

“The way he is as a person, it wouldn’t matter if he didn’t score any points,” Gadowsky said. “He would still be an extremely valuable part of this program.”

But outside of Limoges, few players have been consistently productive on the offensive end outside of fellow forward Kevin Wall — the player Limoges is tied with for the team lead in points.

Instead, the Nittany Lions’ offense has relied on infrequent contributions from a cast of characters.

Five Penn State players have recorded double-digit points on the season, and another half dozen have totaled at least seven.

Still, Gadowsky said he is unhappy with how the team has not been playing in unison on both offense and defense.

He senses a chasm that needs to be corrected, perhaps with more balanced and consistent scoring.

“We’re in a little bit of a disconnect in terms of playing fast in all three zones,” Gadowsky said. “We’re good when we have depth scoring at all lines.”

When Penn State suits up to face Ohio State for a pair of games this weekend, it will do so with a Hobey Baker Award finalist and two weeks of rest away from Big Ten games under its belt.

In the search for offensive consistency, the Nittany Lions will have their first crack at netting goals from an array of players in just a few days.